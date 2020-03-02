AbbVie, Roche's Venclexta endangers AML approval with flopped confirmatory trial

Venclexta
AbbVie and Roche's Venclexta secured an FDA approval for acute myeloid leukemia in late 2018. (AbbVie)

AbbVie and Roche notched a big win for blood cancer therapy Venclexta with a late 2018 FDA approval in the ultra-competitive acute myeloid leukemia (AML) market. But with only an early-stage trial to its name, Venclexta's approval was conditional––and a failed confirmatory trial could now jeopardize its green light.

A combo of Venclexta and low-dose chemotherapy cytarabine (LDAC) failed to significantly extend AML patients' lives over LDAC alone in a phase 3 trial meant to confirm Venclexta's approval, AbbVie said Friday.

The Venclexta-LDAC combo posted a 25% reduction in the risk of death over solo LDAC and extended patients' lives by a median 7.2 months compared with 4.1 months in the LDAC arm, AbbVie said.

Webinar

Use Serialization Data to Maximize Performance and Minimize Risks

Wednesday, March 18 | 11am ET / 8am PT

Serialized products generate a wealth of data as they move through the supply chain. What if you could access and analyze this data to gain operational visibility and powerful business insight? It’s time to put your serialization investment to work for you.

The company has submitted data from the phase 3 Viale-C study to the FDA and global regulators, it said, with Neil Gallagher, AbbVie's Chief Medical Officer and VP of development, adding in a statement that the results, "while not statistically significant, are indicative of the clinical activity" of the pairing.

RELATED: AbbVie, Roche aim to face down Pfizer with Venclexta’s move into AML arena 

Read more on
acute myeloid leukemia blood cancer AbbVie Roche Venclexta (venetoclax) Pfizer Daurismo Astellas Xospata

Suggested Articles

Mallinckrodt
Pharma

Mallinckrodt faces federal prosecutors in Acthar rebate lawsuit

Hammered by lawsuits on all sides, Mallinckrodt will now square off against the feds in a Medicaid rebate fight over controversial H.P. Acthar Gel.

by Kyle Blankenship
Merck CEO
Pharma

Merck CEO Frazier finds fault in new studies on pharma profits

Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier worries that new JAMA studies on pharma profitability ill exacerbate the ongoing political debate about drug pricing.

by Arlene Weintraub
Trulicity
Manufacturing

Lilly says its drugs, including insulins, are safe from COVID-19

Eli Lilly, a major insulin supplier, assured consumers that supplies of its insulins and other drugs are safe from interruptions from COVID-19.

by Eric Palmer