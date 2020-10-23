FiercePharmaAsia—Dr. Reddy's under cyberattack; Insilico-Taisho AI collab; Fosun's Gland IPO

Dr. Reddy's, in the middle of COVID-19 vaccine tests, shut key plants across the global after detecting a cyberattack. Taisho signed on Insilico Medicine to identify new molecules against senescent cells for age-related diseases. India's Gland Pharma could be the first Chinese-owned Indian company to go public in India after authorities signed off on its IPO plan. And more.

1. Dr. Reddy's shuts 'key' plants worldwide after potential cyberattack hits COVID work

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has isolated all data center services after detecting a cyberattack. Key plants in the U.S., U.K., Brazil, India and Russia were shut, The Economic Times reported. The incident comes just as the Indian generics marker is gearing up for a phase 2/3 trial of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed Sputinik V, after gaining the go-ahead from Indian regulators last week.

2. Insilico, Taisho form AI partnership to tackle age-related diseases and mortal cells

Taisho Pharmaceutical has tapped artificial intelligence drug discovery shop Insilico Medicine to identify new drugs against senescent cells, a newly emerged target that scientists believe can be used to combat age-related diseases. Insilico will be responsible for early target identification, while the Japanese company will validate the computer-generated compounds through in vitro and in vivo testing.

3. Fosun-owned Gland Pharma gets India nod for $816M IPO (Moneycontrol)

Gland Pharma has won clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for its Rs.6,000 crore ($816 million) IPO, Moneycontrol reported, citing people familiar with matter. The Indian injectables manufacturer is 74% owned by China’s Fosun Pharma. The listing would mark the first major IPO by an Chinese-owned Indian company, even as tensions between the two countries grow.

4. Samsung Biologics grows sales as further expansion underway (release)

Samsung Biologics has grown sales by 49% year over year to KRW 89.8 billion ($80 million) in the third quarter, thanks to a “continuous increase in sales volume across all plants.” Meanwhile, Biogen’s biosimilars business, which is supported by its Samsung joint venture Samsung Bioepis, grew sales by 13% to $208 million in Q3. The Korean CDMO in August unveiled plans for a major fourth plant.

5. Otsuka takes to YouTube, film and more to tackle the emerging mental health pandemic

Lockdowns and fear of infection have created a mental health crisis spinning out of the COVID-19 pandemic. To address that crisis, Otsuka’s U.S. division has launched a YouTube series and a national youth mental health initiative. The “Building Mental Resiliency” series on YouTube has 17 videos offering advice and resources for managing mental health.