Wayne Gretzky has a face-off with his younger self for new GSK Canada RSV vaccine ad

Canadian former professional ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky engages in a conversation with an AI-generated, younger version of himself, who aims to warn him about the dangers of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in a new ad.

This isn't a "Black Mirror" episode; it's GSK Canada using AI to de-age Gretzky. In the new ad, we see the teenager talking to his present-day self.

He asks about how well Gretzky senior has done in the big leagues; “we did OK,” he laughs, but goes on to talk about the risks of RSV, a common cold virus that can affect the very young and the elderly, potentially leading to chest infections that, in some cases, prove fatal.

It just so happens that GSK has a new RSV shot, known as Arexvy, though it currently only has a license to treat older adults and not children. The de-aged, AI-generated Gretzky makes the point that many people think it’s just children who get the respiratory disease, but older adults, like today’s Gretzky, are vulnerable, too.

“Protect yourself against RSV,” says the younger man, “get your shot,” he adds, with amazing foresight given that Gretzky would have been this age in the 1970s.

“The Arexvy ad featuring Wayne Gretzky aims to dispel the misperception that RSV is only a concern for young children and encourages adults aged 60 and older, who are among those at greater risk, to speak to their healthcare provider about RSV prevention, including the Arexvy vaccine,” a GSK spokesperson told Fierce Pharma Marketing.

“The creative concept comes from the idea of wishing you could give your younger self advice and flipping that on its head by featuring a conversation between Wayne and his younger self, where it’s his younger self sharing information about RSV that is important for older adults to understand.”

GSK wanted this conversation to “feel authentic,” which is why it decided to tap AI technology for the ad.

GSK is preparing for the RSV season, which typically occurs in the fall and winter. It aims to boost vaccination efforts with its newly approved shot for individuals over 60, granted Health Canada's approval in August.

But why Gretzky? “For the many Canadians who grew up watching Wayne Gretzky play hockey, it’s an opportunity to grab their attention about what can be a serious health issue for older adults and encourage them to think about how they can protect themselves,” the spokesperson explained.

“When we thought of notable Canadians over 60, Wayne Gretzky immediately came to mind, and we were pleased to partner with him on this campaign knowing the impact he has made on Canadians throughout his career.”