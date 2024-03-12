Tarsus launches a 'Mite Party' for new Xdemvy marketing campaign

How do you market a drug for a disease that will make most people squirm? Well, Tarsus isn’t shying away from the topic and is going all out on its new campaign aimed at a condition caused by a skin crawling culprit.

Last summer, Tarsus nabbed an FDA approval for Xdemvy, a drug that treats a common but little-known eyelid inflammation disease known as Demodex blepharitis, which causes eyelid margin inflammation, redness and irritation.

The condition is caused by an infestation of Demodex mites, and Tarsus reckons it impacts as many as 25 million Americans. There have been no specific treatments for the condition, with tea tree oil and lid wipes the most used tools.

Last May, several months before it got a green light for the med, Tarsus ran what is becoming a typically frank approach with an educational campaign called “Don’t Freak Out. Get Checked Out,” which sought to get patients who may have Demodex blepharitis to visit their eye doctor for an eyelid check.

The central tenet of that campaign—to not be freaked out—came amid Tarsus saying patients with Demodex blepharitis commonly worry about the appearance of the disease, which can cause red and crusty-looking eyelids.

Now, with an approval in hand, Tarsus’ freshly branded initiative looks to “break up the Mite Party,” according to a release. This campaign is “designed to elevate consumer awareness of Demodex blepharitis through relatable messaging and compelling visuals to encourage patients who may have Demodex blepharitis to seek out an eye care provider for screening,” the biotech said.

The campaign rolled out digitally on the Xdemvy Facebook page (@xdemvyrx) as well as being featured on its official product site at xdemvy.com. The website includes a “Find a Doctor” tool, an interactive quiz and real before-and-after results of patients treated with Xdemvy.

“We are committed to increasing Demodex blepharitis education and awareness so that patients more effectively understand their disease and are motivated to seek treatment,” said Aziz Mottiwala, chief commercial Oofficer of Tarsus, in the release.

“The memorable visuals and differentiated messaging in the ‘Mite Party’ campaign are designed to resonate with patients in a meaningful and action-oriented way. We look forward to advancing this novel campaign with the goal of helping as many patients with Demodex blepharitis as possible.”