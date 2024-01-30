Spanish pharma services company Suanfarma rebrands under unified umbrella

Suanfarma is unifying its API and CDMO pharma services business units, Cipan and Rovereto, under the same brand umbrella.

All business units will now be known simply as “Suanfarma CDMO” as part of what the company calls a “strategic rebranding initiative” that is “aimed at reinforcing the importance of Suanfarma as a global player in the healthcare sector, both as a distributor of APIs and as a CDMO company in the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients.”

This means the Portuguese API company Cipan, acquired by Suanfarma in 2016, and its Italian counterpart Rovereto are now part of a global and unified brand.

“Being collectively part of Suanfarma CDMO enhances visibility and flexibility in new projects, enabling the leveraging of synergies among the two factories in the group, in Portugal and Italy respectively,” the company said in a release.

“We have grown significantly in the last few years in our CDMO capabilities, and now we want to showcase who we truly are,” said Francisco Fernández, CEO of Suanfarma.

As part of the rebrand, Suanfarma has also created a new brand mantra: “At the Core of a Better Life.”

The company sees the rebranding project as a “strategic opportunity” to “embrace a more corporate approach” as it looks to make its CDMO capabilities the core element of its work.