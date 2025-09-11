Sanofi, Gilead, Acadia win big at the 2025 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards

This year’s Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards ceremony, which took place in Philadelphia on Wednesday night, saw several major drugmakers take home trophies.

The annual gala celebrates creativity and innovation in life sciences marketing and advertising work. Once again, this year’s event also incorporated the Cinehealth International Health and Wellness Film Festival Awards, a segment that included an appearance by actress Selma Blair, who was honored with a lifetime achievement award for her outspoken advocacy work since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018.

Far and away the industry-side leader of the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards pack was Sanofi, which earned a whopping four awards—out of the 18 total given away at the event—all for a single campaign: “Badge of Honor,” which it created alongside IPG Health’s FCB Health New York.

“Badge of Honor” is aimed at raising awareness of the need for living donors and providing prospective donors with information about the process and support resources. The campaign’s name rebrands the scars left after a potentially life-saving organ donation. The initiative won the night’s awards for Social Media for Consumer, Website for Consumer, Best Use of AI and Charitable or Philanthropic Campaign.

The latter two prizes were among the four new ones introduced at this year’s Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards. Another of the newcomers honored the Marketer of the Year; in its inaugural appearance, that award went to Paul DeSilva, DTC marketing strategy lead for Bausch + Lomb’s eye care division, with a focus in particular on dry eye disease treatment Xiidra.

Along with the new prize for an individual marketer, the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards also honor a top-notch agency each year. For 2025, the Agency of the Year award went to prompt, the New York-based parent company of Lippe Taylor and Twelvenote.

Rounding out the quartet of new trophies was one for the year’s best influencer-driven campaign. It ultimately went to Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Lippe Taylor and prompt for “More To Parkinson’s: Turning Silence Into Action.” The influencer at the heart of the campaign was none other than Ryan Reynolds, who came aboard last year to help raise awareness of lesser-known symptoms of Parkinson’s disease like hallucinations and delusions, inspired by his late father’s experience with the disease.

Acadia took home another award Wednesday night—shared with Syneos Health Communications, which provided PR support—as “Magnolia’s Guide to Adventuring” was named the best online video or film. The inspiring docuseries follows a 13-year-old girl with the genetic neurological disorder Rett syndrome on her adventures across the U.S., with an aim of educating the public about what life is like with the rare disease.

Another repeat winner was Gilead Sciences. Alongside Inizio Evoke and Uncapped Communications, it claimed the Public Relations Campaign nod for “The Adventure Jar: A Story of Connection for Families Living with Metastatic Breast Cancer,” while the “Gilead PrEP Sniffies’ Cruising Confessions Custom Podcast” it made with iHeartMedia and Initiative was named the year’s best multicultural campaign.

Other biopharmas recognized for their marketing work at the gala included Bristol Myers Squibb, Amgen and Pacira BioSciences, while “Your Attention Please,” the breast cancer awareness ad that Novartis debuted during the Super Bowl broadcast earlier this year, earned its agency collaborator Merkley + Partners the Innovation Challenge award.

Read on for the full list of 2025 Fierce Pharma Marketing Award winners.

Digital Campaign – Non-Social Media

Twelvenote, prompt and Pacira BioSciences for “EXPAREL: Express your Recovery”

Medical Conference or Event Marketing

Bristol Myers Squibb and Real Chemistry for “Wasn’t Supposed to See This”

Best Use of AI

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company and Sanofi for “Badge of Honor”

Innovation Challenge

Merkley + Partners for “Your Attention Please”

Public Relations Campaign

Inizio Evoke, Uncapped Communications and Gilead Sciences for “The Adventure Jar: A Story of Connection for Families Living with Metastatic Breast Cancer”

Impiricus HCP Impact Award

Bausch Health for “Jublia ‘Don’t fear the fungus’ USA (60 sec)”

Online Video or Film

Syneos Health Communications and Acadia Pharmaceuticals for “Magnolia’s Guide to Adventuring”

Multicultural Campaign

iHeartMedia, Gilead & Initiative for “Gilead PrEP Sniffies’ Cruising Confessions Custom Podcast”

Charitable or Philanthropic Campaign

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company and Sanofi for “Badge of Honor”

Influencer-Driven Campaign

Lippe Taylor, prompt and Acadia Pharmaceuticals for “More To Parkinson’s: Turning Silence Into Action”

Pharma TV

Arnold NY & Amgen for “Listen to Your Heart”

Social Media for Consumer

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company and Sanofi for “Badge of Honor”

New Brand Launch

Lemieux Bédard for “Pfizer Canada: Launching ABRYSVO”

Professional Marketing

Princeton10 for “Talk to the Hand”

Marketer of the Year

Paul DeSilva, Bausch + Lomb (Xiidra)

Website for Consumer

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company and Sanofi for “Badge of Honor”

Podcast or Audio

Precision AQ for “Scholar Rock Life Takes Muscle”

Agency of the Year

Prompt