RB, Mucinex team with Kinsa to track cold and flu symptoms, keep products in stock

Kinsa smart thermometers
RB and Mucinex's newest cold and flu season effort focuses on symptom-tracking and product delivery with Kinsa smart thermometers. (Kinsa)

RB and Mucinex are tracking cold and flu symptoms two ways this season.

RB is sponsoring WebMD’s online cold and flu tracker again, but this year it's turning up the heat with a new partnership with Kinsa smart thermometers. The team will use predictive data to keep store shelves stocked with Mucinex products and to create messages for consumers.

Mucinex’s partnership with Kinsa will use the latter's aggregated anonymized health data, including temperature, along with analytics to determine where and when to stock products ahead of cold and flu outbreaks. The custom GeoVitalPredictor will both inform RB’s supply chain management and help it create localized healthcare and advice messaging to consumers.

Whitepaper

Developing COVID-19 vaccines may not be enough: Turning vaccines into vaccinations

COVID-19 vaccines are being developed at a breakneck pace, but a broken supply chain could derail that momentum. What are the steps needed to help ensure the medical supply chain is up to the task?

Empty pharmacy shelves and worries about supplies, including OTC meds, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic spurred development of the new tool, Claudine Patel, RB's vice president of marketing for upper respiratory in North America, said via email.

The predictor tool “was developed to ensure that consumers have access to the extensive portfolio of Mucinex relief remedies at the right time, no matter where or when illness strikes,” she said.

RELATED: RB brand Mucinex encourages healthy practices around COVID-19

Kinsa’s data come from its smart thermometer products, which connect to a mobile app where users can self-report additional symptoms. The anonymized information can forecast outbreaks and disease spread as far as 12 weeks in advance, the company says.

Kinsa expects to have than 2 million smart thermometers in circulation this fall, aggregating health insights from more than 4 million people.

The second way RB and Mucinex are tracking cold and flu is by again sponsoring WebMD’s cold and flu map of the U.S., which uses data self-reported to the WebMD Symptom Tracker to show where cases are low or high. The map updates regularly with locations—down to the county level—and detailed symptom reports, including cough, fever, sore throat, nasal congestion and runny nose.

The Mucinex website also features the map, which is co-sponsored by RB sibling brands Delsym, an over-the-counter cough remedy, and Lysol, the ubiquitous disinfectant and cleaner.

RELATED: Mucinex debuts as first OTC drug on TikTok app—and it was a mammoth hit

Two years ago, Kinsa faced media scrutiny for sharing its health data with advertiser Clorox. A New York Times article at the time quoted a consumer protection expert who said while Kinsa was handling the data in a compliant way, its business model pointed to the need for federal regulation.

Not everyone agreed. One commenter noted, “The data is anonymized and means the store isn't sold out of cough syrup when I show up sick and tired. This is a case when data-sharing is good.”

Read more on
OTC communications flu Supply Chain Management Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals Mucinex Kinsa

Suggested Articles

Gavel with scales of justice in background
Pharma

Roche's $1.5B Tamiflu stockpiling lawsuit drags on

The lawsuit is part of a years-long battle between the Cochrane Collaboration and Roche around Tamiflu's use against pandemic influenza.

by Angus Liu
sanofi quebec hq
Pharma

Sanofi's Dupixent set for $12.5B in peak sales: analysts

Sanofi's Dupixent is set to reach $12.5 billion in peak sales, Jefferies analysts wrote, affirming CEO Paul Hudson's focus on the immunology med.

by Eric Sagonowsky
bacteria
Manufacturing

CDMO Arranta Bio splashes $100M into 'microbiome' manufacturing

Massachusetts CDMO Arranta Bio is making a big splash in live biotherapeutic products with a yearlong expansion effort totaling $100 million.

by Kyle Blankenship