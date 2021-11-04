For pharma marketers, mobile devices reign supreme. But for how long?

Pharma marketers take note. Looking for higher click engagement? Run ads Monday and Tuesday. If higher conversion engagement is the goal, though, then it’s Tuesday and Saturday. In terms of the best time—the peak is around 3 p.m. for click engagement and 9 p.m. for conversion, all according to advertising software company Viant Technology,

With healthcare advertising continuing to grow and digital looking to overtake TV ad spending in the future, Viant, which runs programmatic platform Adelphic, studied the data from September 2020 through August 2021.

Among the industry trends it noted, Viant found that for pharma, mobile is the top-performing device in terms of conversion and clicks. And this is true all week and at any time.

Thanks to the multitude of moving parts in digital, many marketers are moving to omnichannel platforms allowing for more return on ad spend.

“More and more, what we're seeing is about 95% of all the campaigns that we have in the pharma vertical are operating on at least two channels—so [Connected TV] plus mobile, or digital out of home and audio and mobile and so forth,” Steven Ohrnstein, Viant’s SVP of platform automation and analytics said.

In fact, three-quarters of all conversions happen on a different device than the original ad impression.

When Google finally fully removes cookies in 2023, there will be a reckoning in digital advertising.

“That will be the official great Apocalypse,” Ohrnstein said, because without cookies there will be no way to target track anything on any device.

So what's next? Ohrnstein noted that “with the rise of emerging channels, such as Connected Television, it has become increasingly critical for marketers to be able to target and measure at the household level. The future is household-based. It’s more privacy-compliant because we’re moving from a one-to-one personalization to a one-to-some personalization.”