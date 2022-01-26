Pfizer goes subtle on vaccine but big on human spirit in latest ad spot

In times of trouble, (hello, global pandemic year two), it’s a common and popular practice to wax poetic about the strength of the human spirit … and that’s just what Pfizer does in the latest of its brand-building “don’t talk too much about the vaccine” spots.

Get out your COVID-19 bingo card, because this third spot, “Will and Grit”, introduces the word “pandemic,” which was absent from the first two spots, into the mix. It’s almost as if Pfizer, co-developer of mRNA COVID vaccine Comirnaty with BioNTech, sneaks one new COVID-19-adjacent word in at a time into each spot.

“Remarkable” had “Pfizer,” but no verbal mention of the vaccine or “COVID-19”; the second spot, “Don’t Miss Your Shot,” an ode to basketball, said, “vaccine” but left Pfizer out of the verbal, showing up in the end placard along with BioNTech and the Brooklyn Nets logo.

“Will and Grit”, which first aired two weeks ago, features all the hallmarks of feel-good pandemic marketing—hardworking healthcare workers with PPE masks on their faces, pot banging, people helping others and, of course, the very determined stare into the camera. As of Jan. 26, the ad has cost $6.56 million and aired more than 60 times.

While the spot does mention the brand name, it’s again a soft sell, with the focus on people. The one mention of “Pfizer” could easily be substituted with “Citibank” or “Oscar Mayer,” and, other than a few shots of people working in the lab, not much would change.

But, of course, right now Pfizer doesn’t need much of smack in the face name initiative. Brand recognition (and even likability) is high. A new Fierce Pharma Marketing survey of 1,014 people in the U.S.—629 with chronic health conditions and 385 without—by Leger revealed that 58% of those were aware of Pfizer, the highest awareness level of all pharma companies, and the company also had the highest positivity rating: 29% said they saw the company as “very positive” and 32% as somewhat positive—a total of 61% on the positive side.

Considering how most people feel about Big Pharma, that’s pretty good. Moderna came in second at 50% on awareness and also a total of 61% on positive feelings. As for Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, it’s probably not surprising that those two pharmas trailed behind.

Pfizer is clearly angling its marketing more toward itself as a brand and more than just as a vaccine provider. From this year, it will have a new antiviral in the form of Paxlovid.