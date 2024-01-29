OVID Health plots new healthcare campaign journey by harnessing social media data for patient-centricity

What do patients want from a healthcare campaign? That’s the question that every healthcare agency wants to answer, and OVID Health thinks it has a new way to find out.

The life sciences consultancy and healthcare agency will tap the artificial intelligence (AI) patient insights charity White Swan for its social data, which in turn will “inform and inspire patient-centric campaigns for life sciences companies,” according to a press release.

OVID will do this by gaining access to the charity’s AI platform “Million Minds” and seek out data science across therapy areas, including mental health, dementia, oncology and rare diseases.This will include information on patient behaviours, preferences and needs to create next-gen healthcare campaigns that the pair reckon can tap into what the patient really needs—and then sell that on to its life sciences clients.

Million Minds was originally designed to help speed up diagnoses and improve treatment outcomes for patients but will now be broadened for OVID’s use into awareness-type campaigns.

“Partnering with White Swan is a fantastic addition to our client offer—and reflective of our position as thought leaders in patient advocacy and engagement,” said Jenny Ousbey, CEO of OVID Health, in the release.

“We’re always looking for ways to create and execute truly patient-centric programs, and working with White Swan means we can go even deeper into patients’ needs, preferences and desires to ensure our campaigns will resonate and make a real, positive difference to patients’ lives.”