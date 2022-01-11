Ogilvy Health poaches Hessel from Harrison & Star as its new chief creative officer

Healthcare marketing giant Ogilvy has nabbed Harrison & Star’s chief creative officer Adam Hessel for its own.

Hessel joins the New York-based agency to oversee all creative output for Ogilvy Health in North America. He comes off a two-year stint at healthcare marketing agency Harrison & Star and before that was senior vice president and creative director at GSW.

“His track record of delivering inspiring work will help ensure Ogilvy Health is always known for creating bold, innovative ideas that inspire brands and people to impact the health of the world,” said Ogilvy’s global chief creative officer Liz Taylor. “We are thrilled to have him joining our team.”

RELATED: Ogilvy Health's new PR practice chief talks pharma image and social trends

There’s been some shifts for Ogilvy Health over the past year and a shake-up at the top after its former chief executive Kate Cronin departed for Moderna last summer.

In her place, the agency hired Kim Johnson, who took the helm as CEO after moving from parent company WPP, where she was executive vice president of global clients.

Ogilvy Health, and the CEO role, has evolved over the past several years as parent WPP and the agency shifted and reorganized.

In 2018, the parent health company called WPP Health & Wellness, which housed Ogilvy CommonHealth, was retired.

The health agency brands under it then became standalones. Ogilvy CommonHealth became Ogilvy Health, while Sudler & Hennessey was absorbed into VMLY&R health and ghg moved into Wunderman Health, which is now called Wunderman Thompson Health.

Now, the agency will hope things have settled down after what has been an act of musical chairs at the C-suite and with Hessel, bring in a new creative from the outside.

“For as long as I can remember, anyone coming up in the industry understood the Ogilvy name to be synonymous with creativity and success in the worlds of advertising and marketing,” said Hessel.

“Ogilvy has been the gold standard by which so many other agencies measure themselves. Having admired Ogilvy from the outside looking in for so many years, I’m extremely excited to work with Kim, Liz and this talented creative team to help build upon the rich history and phenomenal work that’s made Ogilvy Health such an iconic place to grow brands and careers.”