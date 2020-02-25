McCann Health taps New York consumer group for new global health creative director

The newest McCann Health creative director is a McCann consumer veteran. Dov Zmood joins the health-focused group as executive creative director of McCann Global Health from McCann New York, where he was vice president and group creative director.

Zmood worked at New York for almost a decade handling consumer brands including FujiFilm, Nespresso, U.S. Army and Choice Hotels. He takes over for John Washburn, who left the company to pursue other interests.

McCann Global Health is the public health and social impact agency that's been run under McCann Health since 2013. The specialty group handles pharma global health initiatives as well as creative and strategic work for government- and community-based programs and non-government nonprofit organizations. Its clients include Johnson & Johnson, Novartis and Pfizer.

“It’s now become very much top of mind for companies that they need to be socially responsible. They have a responsibility to their consumers and to the environment in general,” Zmood said.

He said he hopes to bring more optimistic communications and messaging to the category versus what has been the more traditional kind of finger-wagging or scare tactics used to push people to take action for the good of their community or personal health.

The group is excited for Zmood’s leadership, both in moving in a new direction away from telling people what to do but also for the kind of creativity he can bring to global public health, Briana Ferrigno, president of McCann Global Health, said.

“In much the way that brands are appealing to consumers throughout the world as clever and smart in educating and entertaining ways, there’s a real need to bring that energy to the global public health space,” she said.