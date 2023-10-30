Klick Health nabs AstraZeneca, Vertex veteran Ellen Cappellino as its new value, access and reimbursement director

Healthcare marketing agency Klick Health has hired pharma veteran Ellen Cappellino as its new executive director for value, access and reimbursement.

In this role, Cappellino, who has 25 years of commercial experience within the industry, will “harness Klick’s industry-leading clinical, creative, and analytics, to demonstrate the benefits and optimal places in treatment for therapies,” the agency said in a press release.

This is an increasingly big area for pharma as governments and healthcare systems around the world demand more evidence of how well drugs work and can match up their efficacy with their usually high costs.

Cappellino has a lot of experience of this on the client side, having worked at AstraZeneca as its senior director for oncology access strategy as well as at Vertex Pharmaceuticals as senior director for managed markets marketing and at Pfizer as marketing director.

But why move from pharma to the agency world now? “I was drawn to Klick’s world-class team and technological capabilities,” Cappellino said in a statement.

“When I think about the AI tools they’ve built to quickly glean market insights, or mine clinical and real-world data to demonstrate the value of treatments in an increasingly complex, global healthcare market, I get even more energized about helping patients and caregivers manage and play a central role in their own care.”

Klick has had a busy few years, setting up new business divisions and a digital focus, including a year ago boosting its marketing services with a new in-house studio and a social influencer division as well as launching a new company offshoot called btwelve while also adding new hires, including late last year when the agency went on a major hiring boom.