J&J coins the term ‘3rd opinion,’ debuts awareness campaign to empower lung cancer patients

In honor of the annual World Lung Cancer Day commemoration on Aug. 1, Johnson & Johnson has unveiled a new initiative encouraging patients to speak up in the treatment decision-making process.

The campaign centers around a neologism from J&J: “The 3rd Opinion,” meant to signify a patient’s own opinion, joining the traditional first opinion of a doctor and the second from seeking advice about or corroboration of the first opinion.

The initiative is centered in the Asia-Pacific region, which is disproportionately affected by lung cancer, per J&J.

The company cited statistics showing that Asia is home to nearly two-thirds of all lung cancer patients worldwide, and the continent also represents between 30% and 40% of all cases of EGFR-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)—for which J&J sells the combination therapy of Rybrevant and Lazcluze—compared to the U.S. and Europe’s 10% to 15%.

Meanwhile, according to a recent study, though nearly 70% of physicians in the Asia-Pacific region report encouraging their NSCLC patients to join in the decision-making process, close to 80% of patients say they rely on their doctors to make treatment decisions for them. The drugmaker suggested that the reluctance to speak up could be due to stigma, cultural norms around respecting authority or a lack of knowledge about lung cancer.

Along with coining the new term, J&J is also rolling out a collection of educational resources, with an overarching aim of igniting a “social movement” that empowers lung cancer patients to speak up about their treatment. The resources include the creation of a “Lung Cancer Book of Answers” in China and shared decision-making tools that will be available across the Asia-Pacific region.

A video launching the initiative features man-on-the-street-style interviews with people about when and how they choose to share their opinion, before they’re asked if they speak up in healthcare settings. The clip goes on to feature experts talking about the importance of patients’ opinions and concludes by encouraging viewers to “make the 3rd opinion your own,” adding, “your voice matters.”

“Being diagnosed with lung cancer is overwhelming. It’s natural for patients to seek clarity, often by pursuing a second opinion, to better understand their condition and treatment options. However, patients often hesitate to express their concerns and treatment goals, causing them to be overlooked in the decision-making process,” said Anthony Elgamal, VP of oncology for J&J Innovative Medicine Asia Pacific, in Friday’s launch announcement.

“By creating space for the patient’s own opinion, The 3rd Opinion creates a new way of thinking about lung cancer treatment and empowers patients to find their voice,” Elgamal added.