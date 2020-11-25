Johnson & Johnson assures docs and patients its Janssen pharma unit 'Never Stops'

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen wants patients and doctors to know they can still count on the drugmaker—even during a pandemic. A new corporate campaign from the pharma arm of Johnson & Johnson reassures people it continues to develop and produce medicines, even as its scientists also work on a COVID-19 vaccine.

The "Janssen Never Stops" digital and social campaign began in August with video and banner ads to drive people to its website for resources and information about medicines and support programs.

One video, debuted in September, begins: “A lot has stopped in the world. But not cancer, depression or HIV.”

Janssen's target audiences are the patients and healthcare professionals who rely on its medicines across all six of its therapeutic areas, Michelle Romano, who leads Janssen's global communication and reputation management, said in an email interview. Those are cardiovascular and metabolism, immunology, infectious diseases and vaccines, neuroscience, oncology and pulmonary hypertension.

The “campaign is designed to assure them we are prepared to keep producing the medicines they need and provide access to critical resources as they manage their health during this challenging time,” she said.

The videos also point out that Janssen is “the pharmaceuticals company of Johnson & Johnson.”

While J&J enjoys some of the highest brand recognition in the industry—it was the most valuable pharma company in 2020 on Brand Finance’s annual list—less well-known is the Janssen unit brand that develops the medicines behind the scenes.

“By highlighting Janssen’s connection to Johnson & Johnson, we are communicating the full breadth of efforts our global organization is using to combat the pandemic,” Romano said.