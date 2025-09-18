Insulet enlists Pantone for color-focused push to make Omnipod pump the pick of the bunch

Insulet is bringing a splash of color to the diabetes technology market. Working with Pantone, the insulin pump company has created the “bright and joyful tropical orange yellow” color Omnipod Mango.

Insulet’s Omnipod wearable insulin pumps are used by people living with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Each disposable pod provides up to three days of insulin delivery and integrates with glucose monitors to automate dosing. The pods are sold in a shade of white, but Insulet has used an amber color in Omnipod marketing for years, including in the device’s logo.

Insulet added another layer to its approach to brand colors by partnering with Pantone, a provider of professional color standards for the design industries. Manoj Raghunandanan, chief growth officer at Insulet, explained why the company has put color at the center of its branding.

“Color has the power to differentiate a brand. Omnipod Mango is more than just a color—it is the bold, joyful and recognizable character of our brand and the community we serve,” Raghunandanan said in Thursday’s announcement.

The new hue’s launch will include the rollout of a multimedia campaign, including a video that will go out on social media and the Omnipod website. The fast-paced clip shows a montage of Omnipod users running, swimming, dancing and more, all clad in Omnipod Mango, amid descriptions of the color as bright, energized, vibrant, liberating, empowering and original, “just like the community it represents.”

The video goes on to say that the shade "symbolizes our commitment to making diabetes smaller so life can get even bigger.”

Insulet noted that Omnipod Mango breaks away from the blue hues commonly seen in diabetes and healthcare more broadly, while pitching it as the embodiment of the liberation felt by Omnipod users and a “visual marker of its compassion and dedication to people living with diabetes.”

To Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, Omnipod Mango is a vitamin-enriched orange shade “imbued with an energizing vibrancy.” Pressman added that Insulet’s color showcases “an attitude that is uplifting and liberating.”

The rollout of Omnipod Mango comes at a time when Insulet’s marketing team is hitting the gas in a bid to cement the company’s position in a growing market. Ana Chadwick, chief financial officer at Insulet, discussed how market dynamics are informing the company’s thinking about how much to spend on marketing at an investor event this month.

“We are at a moment in the market where we're leading. We need a lot of market development,” Chadwick said. “So in sales and marketing, you'll see us invest, at times, potentially at an even higher rate than our growth rate. We need to invest. It's our market to go get.”