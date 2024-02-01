Havas Lynx expands into North America, adds new hires to bolster trial offerings

New York-based healthcare agency Havas Health & You is boosting the reach of its U.K. company Havas Lynx into North America.

The agency joins its parent network in North America after a soft launch last year and will now sit within the Havas New York Village.

Now to be known as Havas Lynx New York, this agency “aims to create authentic and meaningful experiences to engage with patients and improve outcomes at every step of the patient journey,” the company said in a statement.

The focus of the agency includes patient identification, patient representation and inclusivity, unbranded patient activation, patient advocacy engagement, and patient support services.

Havas Lynx New York will be led by CEO Claire Knapp with day-to-day operations undertaken by Ludmila Crowther.

Gabriel Araujo joins as creative director, having formerly been the executive creative director at Cheil North America.

Havas is separately boosting its clinical trial offerings under its Havas Lynx Faze business by adding two new senior team members: Kate Spencer and Denisa McKnight.

Spencer founded Publicis Langland’s clinical trial recruitment division while McKnight is a former Roche senior lead.

“Havas Lynx has a rich history crafting explosive creative to deliver an impact that matters for patients, our people, the brands we work on, and the world around us,” said Knapp in the release.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our patient strategy, activation, and patient support service experience to the global and US stage and I am honored to see Havas Lynx become part of the incredible legacy created by HH&Y in North America. I look forward to building on what’s already been an outstanding period for Lynx as we take this next step.”