Gilead mounts campaign to close ‘HIV gender gap,’ calling for greater inclusion of women in UK HIV response

Gilead Sciences and Sophia Forum, a London-based charity, have launched a campaign to improve HIV care and outreach for women in the U.K.—a group that, according to the partners, has long been overlooked in the nation’s response to the epidemic.

In 2019, the U.K. government set a goal to end new transmissions of HIV, AIDS diagnoses and HIV-related deaths in the country by 2030. A policy report (PDF) from Gilead and Sophia Forum notes that the government action plan not only omits any specific discussion of women’s needs but also fails to reference gender at all.

The report, titled “Systematically Excluded and Ignored: Addressing Inequalities for Women in the HIV Response,” draws on research, interviews and workshops to compile information about women’s experiences with HIV awareness, diagnosis, care and support. It tackles the overarching issues behind what the partners call the “HIV gender gap,” including a lack of awareness, widespread social stigma and outdated knowledge and policies that focus largely on men.

The report cites statistics showing that while women made up nearly half of all new HIV diagnoses in 2023 in England, they comprised only 3% of those using pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). Additionally, more than 40% of women were diagnosed with HIV late, perhaps due in part to the finding that HIV testing uptake is only 65% for women, compared to more than 80% for men.

At the heart of the report—and of the overall campaign—is a list of five recommendations that the partners are aiming to be included in the next update to the government’s HIV response plan, due later this year. They include prioritizing women in both local and national HIV strategies; improving research and awareness around women and HIV; applying a “gender-transformative approach” to boost HIV prevention and testing; improving access to treatment, care and support services for women living with HIV; and growing HIV awareness among all women.

“We cannot end HIV transmissions without tackling the gender gap and we need to ensure that the specific needs and priorities of women living with or affected by HIV are represented in the next HIV Action Plan,” Tokunbo Soyemi, senior director of global medical affairs at Gilead, said in a statement.

“Women deserve equal access to prevention, testing, and care—anything less is unacceptable,” Soyemi continued. “Only through a united, multi-sector approach can we drive meaningful progress to end the HIV epidemic for everyone, everywhere.”

In addition to the policy report, the “Women & HIV Movement” campaign includes a visual component, too. Eight women were photographed by feminist photographer Sane Seven—all in bright red outfits and posing as the “I” in HIV—and share their experiences with HIV in accompanying quotes.

Photos shared by Gilead show the campaign imagery on display on billboard trucks driving through the streets of London.

The images and a behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot are also featured on the campaign’s website, which lays out the initiative’s goals and includes links to the policy report and information about HIV prevention, testing and treatment. Visitors can also access Find Your Four, another initiative launched by Gilead that’s aimed at helping people become better allies to the HIV community.