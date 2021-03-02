Galderma's new Aklief campaign aims to boost acne sufferers' self-confidence on camera

The Zoom boom in video calling is particularly difficult for young people living with acne, a new Galderma survey finds. Fifty-eight percent admitted they have faked technical difficulties or made an excuse to keep the camera dark during video calls because of their skin condition.

Galderma is looking to change those attitudes with a new digital campaign. "Me Being Me" for topical acne treatment Aklief urges young people not to change their lives because of their skin, offering stories of real people with acne as inspiration and proof points.

Still, it's a challenge. With the pandemic pushing people to use video for everything from social to school to work, people with acne who already faced self-confidence challenges are feeling especially insecure when it comes to being camera-ready.

A whopping 86% of the 2,000 acne sufferers Galderma surveyed said they missed out on what other people were saying on video calls because they were too distracted by their own appearance. Another 74% reported that they don’t speak up on video calls to avoid calling attention to themselves. The survey focused on young people 14-29 years of age.

“We found that our acne sufferers are feeling depressed [and] self-conscious, wanting to cover that acne up and feeling really insecure," Jenna Parenton, Aklief Cream brand manager for Galderma Laboratories, said. "With this campaign, we're hoping to empower them to take that next step and get treatment for their acne."

“Me Being Me” is a year-long multichannel digital campaign beginning with social media. Galderma is creating custom content for each channel, including Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitch. The next phase of the campaign includes working with influencers to help the target audience get the information they need to take to a dermatologist.

Aklief won FDA approval in 2019, with Galderma's first efforts targeting HCPs in early 2020. The company spent much of the year educating HCPs about Aklief, which is the first new retinoid molecule to gain approval for acne vulgaris in more than 20 years.

Aklief joined Galderma’s existing portfolio of acne treatments, including Epiduo and Differin.