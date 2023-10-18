Fishawack Health transforms into Avalere Health, drawing inspiration from starlings

Nearly 18 months after the U.K. biopharma agency Fishawack Health added Washington, D.C.-based healthcare consulting firm Avalere Health into its business, it’s now going one step further, centering its corporate branding around the Avalere name.

This unification comes 22 years after its founding, during which the agency acquired and merged 19 healthcare firms worldwide.

That strength through numbers and reach is a primary focus of Avalere Health’s new branding, with an accompanying video showing a chattering of starlings flying in changing formations, but always together.

“There is power and meaning moving as one,” says the video's narrator, “connected and in motion with an exceptional understanding of the environment and each other.”

The name "Avalere" also means strength, vitality and learning, according to the company.

“We’ve always been a community of experts. Unifying as one organization, we’re able to connect in new and more powerful ways,” explained Jon Koch, CEO of the agency, in a press release.

“Healthcare is fragmented, preventing patients from accessing life-enhancing innovations quickly. We have broken down traditional silos to come together seamlessly, developing solutions that span the product lifecycle and pivot as the market evolves and stakeholder needs change.”

The new-look agency also has a new website, manifesto and launch video.

This comes after Fishawack acquired Avalere in the summer of 2022, followed by a management shake-up four months later. During this restructuring, Ryan Mason was promoted to the new position of chief marketing and creative officer for the agency, and industry veteran Jeffrey Erb was brought on board as chief media officer.