FierceMadness: AbbVie's Skyrizi, Novartis' Zolgensma in the hunt for Sweet 16

With 32 drugs remaining, FiercePharma’s March Madness-style quest to find the best drug names is advancing to Round 3 with contenders such as AbbVie's Skyrizi, Gilead's Biktarvy and Novartis' Zolgensma in tow. Now down to a hunt for the Sweet 16, voting begins today in 32 matchups across four disease-area categories.

But first, let’s recap highlights from the last round of voting action, shall we?

In some of the top matches in the Infectious Diseases/Primary Care division, Takeda's Motegrity beat out GlaxoSmithKline's Dovato while Biktarvy bested Merck's Pifeltro.

Biktarvy got the nod on “easier to pronounce” and the association with a well-known pen brand. “Felt tip marker or Bic ballpoint pen? I'll go with the Bic,” one commenter wrote. Voters also didn’t care for the “pilfer” connotation of Pifeltro, and as one voter said, “As much as I'm sure Merck would like to pilfer some share from competitors with that name, give it to Gilead.”

Also in that region, in two close matchups, Skyrizi topped Sun's Ilumya and AbbVie's Orilissa edged AMAG's Vyleesi.

Skyrizi picked up votes from fans of “z” in drug names and for its “sky” connection. Ilumya, meanwhile, got props for its light and illumination conjure, but in the end, not enough votes. “Skyrizi sounds uplifting, rising to the sky. Ilumya sounds like ‘I did something bad to ya,’” wrote one voter.

Over in the Rare Diseases/Miscellaneous division, Dova's play-in winner Doptelet topped Celgene's Reblozyl, Alnylam's Onpattro won over Akcea and Ionis' Tegsedi, Pfizer's Vyndaqel scored over Catalyst's Firdapse, and Evolus' Jeuveau bested Galderma's Aklief.

Onpattro won over Santa Claus fans, with comments coming in such as, “Onpattro ... on Dancer, on Prancer, on Vixen.” Meanwhile, Vyndaqel skated by with most commenters just not liking Firdapse, which they said conjured feelings of relapse or collapse, or maybe even a taunt. As one voter said, “Sounds like an insult from the Big Bang Theory. ‘You're such a firdapse, Sheldon.’”

In Oncology, Bayer's Nubeqa sent Astellas' Xospata packing, while Beigene's Brukinsa took out Bayer and Loxo's Vitrakvi in a close contest. Meanwhile, Pfizer's Talzenna eliminated Novartis' Piqray, and in another close matchup, Sanofi and Regeneron's Libtayo edged Pfizer's Daurismo.

Vitrakvi got its share of “Viv la Vi” votes, but not enough for the Brukinsa fans, one who thought their drug “might be tasty.” Piqray couldn’t muster quite enough votes to escape against Talzenna, bolstered by "zen" fans—even with supporters who likened the Novartis drug to “the secret weapon of a guitar rock god."

In the close Libtayo-versus-Daurismo tilt, Libtayo garnered inventive interpretation, including, “world-famous Italian illusionist” or “sounds like an insult from Rush Limbaugh.”

Finally, in the CNS division, Amgen's Aimovig continued to roll with a win over US Worldmeds' Lucemyra. In a showdown between the M-named drugs, Novartis' Mayzent topped Merck KGaA's Mavenclad, while Jazz' Sunosi prevailed against Harmony's Wakix and Zolgensma topped Biocodex' Diacomit.

The M-battle brought out the Harry Potter fans, who noted Mavenclad should be “the 5th house at Hogwarts,” but the win went to Mayzent and to this voter who wrote, “Girl, you Mayzent.”

Zolgensma won easily, with fans of the therapy itself praising its “big debut.” Fans of the name chimed, too, noting that it, “rolls off the tongue.”

And just a note to those commenting about seeding not making sense (looking at you, Zolgensma fans, who think 15 is too low): FiercePharma reporters and editors do not take a position on name worthiness—the “seed” numbers were assigned randomly.

The next round of voting begins now, so vote and comment here through 10 p.m. on Friday. Check back in on Monday to see which drug names made it to the Sweet 16!

Round 2 (Vote here)

Infectious Disease/Primary Care

(1) Motegrity vs. (9) Biktarvy

Motegrity

Maker: Takeda

Indication: chronic idiopathic constipation

Sounds like: more righteous than you

Biktarvy

Maker: Gilead

Indication: HIV (3-drug combo)

Sounds like: upgraded driveway material



(5) Rinvoq vs. (13) Evenity

Rinvoq

Maker: AbbVie

Indication: rheumatoid arthritis

Sounds like: taking back engagement ring

Evenity

Maker: Amgen

Indication: osteoporosis

Sounds like: work-life balance in perfect alignment

(3) Xofluza vs. (11) Ervebo

Xofluza

Maker: Roche/Genentech

Indication: flu

Sounds like: too many hug and kiss marks on a card

Ervebo

Maker: Merck

Indication: ebola vaccine

Sounds like: a vacation rental company

(2) Orilissa vs. (10) Skyrizi

Orilissa

Maker: AbbVie

Indication: endometriosis

Sounds like: your cousin’s idea of a cool new baby name

Skyrizi

Maker: AbbVie

Indication: plaque psoriasis

Sounds like: a Scottish island castle

Rare disease/Miscellaneous

(9) Onpattro vs. (16) Doptelet

Onpattro

Maker: Alnylam

Indication: polyneuropathy from hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis

Sounds like: Dad’s best friend

Doptelet

Maker: AkaRx/Dova

Indication: thrombocytopenia

Sounds like: unrelated pet twins

(5) Vyndaqel vs. (13) Trikafta

Vyndaqel

Maker: Pfizer

Indication: cardiomyopathy from transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis

Sounds like: a French vodka brand

Trikafta

Maker: Vertex

Indication: cystic fibrosis

Sounds like: three-meat Lebanese kebab

(6) Ultomiris vs. (14) Adakveo

Ultomiris

Maker: Alexion

Indication: paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

Sounds like: a cosmetic brand

Adakveo

Maker: Novartis

Indication: sickle cell disease

Sounds like: a video camera brand

(2) Beovu vs. (10) Jeuveau

Beovu

Maker: Novartis

Indication: age-related macular degeneration

Sounds like: the prequel poem to Beowolf



Jeuveau

Maker: Evolus

Indication: aesthetics filler, frown lines

Sounds like: Inspector Clouseau’s sidekick

Oncology

(9) Brukinsa vs. (16) Nubeqa

Brukinsa

Maker: BeiGene

Indication: mantle cell lymphoma

Sounds like: the bro posse at a hipster consulting firm

Nubeqa

Maker: Bayer

Indication: prostate cancer

Sounds like: a Pacific island vacation hotspot

(5) Turalio vs. (13) Balversa

Turalio

Maker: Daiichi Sankyo

Indication: giant cell cancer tumors

Sounds like: an Italian travel company

Balversa

Maker: J&J Janssen

Indication: urothelial cancer

Sounds like: a semi-pro European basketball team

(11) Talzenna vs. (14) Lorbrena

Talzenna

Maker: Pfizer

Indication: breast cancer

Sounds like: a hip new Thai restaurant

Lorbrena

Maker: Pfizer

Indication: non small cell lung cancer

Sounds like: wizard and witches battling arena

(2) Enhertu vs. (7) Libtayo

Enhertu

Maker: AstraZeneca

Indication: breast cancer

Sounds like: plus-one on an invitation

Libtayo

Maker: Sanofi and Regeneron

Indication: cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma

Sounds like: condiment combo for Freedom Fries

CNS

(9) Mayzent vs. (16) Aimovig

Mayzent

Maker: Novartis

Indication: multiple sclerosis

Sounds like: the entrance to a corn maze

Aimovig

Maker: Amgen

Indication: migraine

Sounds like: an investment hedge fund

(12) Epidiolex vs. (13) Sunosi

Epidiolex

Maker: GW Pharma

Indication: epileptic seizures

Sounds like: dissecting a foreign language

Sunosi

Maker: Jazz Pharmaceutical

Indication: narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea

Sounds like: incredibly curious

(3) Reyvow vs. (11) Spravato

Reyvow

Maker: Eli Lilly

Indication: migraine

Sounds like: a Star Wars Jedi's promise

Spravato

Maker: J&J Janssen

Indication: treatment-resistant depression

Sounds like: a newly discovered type of mushroom

(7) Dayvigo vs. (15) Zolgensma

Dayvigo

Maker: Eisai

Indication: insomnia

Sounds like: a Spanish foreign film no one understands—even with subtitles

Zolgensma

Maker: Novartis

Indication: spinal muscular atrophy

Sounds like: the mindreader act at the county fair