Everlywell flushes away 'stool stigma' to bump up at-home colon cancer screening rates

To help improve colorectal cancer screening rates, Everlywell has gone full potty-mouth—and is encouraging others to do the same.

After commissioning a survey that found that the majority of American adults prefer not to talk about their bowel movements with friends and family, the at-home diagnostics company is on a mission to change that, in hopes that destigmatizing conversations about poop may draw attention to potential colon cancer symptoms and drive up testing rates.

The “State of Stool Stigma” survey polled 1,000 American adults, more than half of whom said they would rather discuss their stool with a healthcare provider than a friend or spouse, but would also rather chat about a whole host of topics other than stool, including periods, fertility, breast health, hair loss and hormones. In total, 57% of respondents said they’d never talked about colorectal cancer with anyone.

Everlywell’s survey also unearthed some misconceptions about colorectal cancer: 60% of respondents couldn’t differentiate between colon cancer symptoms and those linked to other GI conditions, and around three-quarters of those polled weren’t aware that lifestyle factors like alcohol use, physical activity and diet are bigger risk factors for the disease than family history.

They were also unaware of the recent findings that colon cancer is now the leading cause of death for men and the second for women under 50; the survey respondents placed it in the second spot for men and the third for women under 50.

Colon cancer’s survival rate jumps to 90% when it’s caught early—but only about 40% of cases are currently caught early, according to American Cancer Society data cited by Everlywell. Current guidelines recommend that all adults undergo regular screening starting at the age of 45, though the ACS estimates that only about half of Americans are actually following those recommendations.

On the screening front, while more than two-thirds of those surveyed knew that at-home screening is available for colorectal cancer, less than 30% said they’ve actually used an at-home test kit, with many citing factors like embarrassment, lack of access and not understanding why it’s important to test.

Alongside the survey results, Everlywell offered up its own Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) at-home screening test, which runs for $49 on its website, to help improve those screening rates.

“The impact of colon cancer can be devastating. But here’s the good news: early detection is our secret weapon,” Gabe Gaviola, M.D., chief medical officer at Everly Health, said in a statement. “Taking a simple screening like an at-home screening test, which you can do in the convenience of your own home, could save your life. Don’t let fear or embarrassment stop you from doing this simple test.”