American Cancer Society, Colorectal Cancer Alliance team up for 'Your Colon is 45' campaign

A new campaign, which doesn’t mince its words, is rolling out to help boost the earlier diagnosis of one of the U.S.’ deadliest cancers.

Colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer death in men and the second in women under 50 years old, according to a new report out by the American Cancer Society (ACS). That same report also found that among adults aged 45 to 50, a huge 80% are not getting screened.

To help reverse these trends, the ACS is teaming up with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance for a new campaign: "Your Colon is 45."

This initiative is specifically aimed at boosting colorectal screening for those aged, you guessed it, 45 years old and above.

The campaign comes with a new website, YourColonIs45.org, which has a screening quiz as well as more information about screening tools. You can even send an e-card for other people to get checked.

“The Your Colon is 45 initiative represents a significant step forward in our collective effort against colorectal cancer,” said William Dahut, M.D., chief scientific officer for the ACS, in a press release.

“By joining forces with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, we can reach more individuals and empower them with vital information that can save lives.”