Eli Lilly teams up with basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal to take sleep apnea awareness campaign to new heights

In its mission to enlighten others to the symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), Eli Lilly is getting an assist from NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

As the newest face of Lilly’s “Don’t Sleep On OSA” campaign, basketball superstar O’Neal will help shine a light on the prevalence and potential health impacts of moderate to severe OSA, an often underdiagnosed condition that affects an estimated 24 million adults in the U.S., Lilly said in a Monday release.

The partnership will see O’Neal directing viewers to Lilly’s dedicated campaign website through a series of digital and media activations.

Before being diagnosed with OSA more than 15 years ago, O’Neal was “tired all the time,” he explains on Lilly’s campaign website. After his partner pointed out his snoring and gasping for air at night, his additional symptoms such as fatigue, irritability and trouble with concentration prompted him to seek a doctor for a sleep study.

On its website, Lilly hosts OSA resources and information and offers “help booking a sleep study” through its online pharmacy LillyDirect. The campaign includes a 30-second video of O’Neal encouraging those who might have OSA to check in with a doctor.

In the video, the 7'1" basketball legend disputes the notion that he is “superhuman,” as he struggles with OSA like millions of others. As he lists some symptoms of the condition in a voiceover, he is seen snoring, napping on the couch and struggling to open a jar of pickles—all examples of instances of sleep interruptions and daytime fatigue.

“Talk to your doctor,” O’Neal encourages viewers. “Cause there’s nothing superhuman about ignoring OSA symptoms.”

Lilly tapped the larger-than-life figure, who brings “authenticity, relatability and cultural reach,” to help “break through the stigma and spark real conversations,” the company's consumer chief marketing officer, Lina Polimeni, explained in the release.

“This campaign, and the exciting work we're doing at Lilly, is about empowering people to recognize possible symptoms and take action,” Polimeni added.

Lilly entered the OSA therapy market late last year, when its Zepbound became the first prescription medicine approved to treat adults with OSA and obesity. OSA is a common comorbidity of obesity.

While O’Neal is a new draft pick for Lilly’s OSA awareness efforts, the Indiana-based drugmaker is no stranger to the basketball court.

Last year, WNBA star Caitlin Clark signed on as a Lilly partner to help promote “better health,” while her team, the Indiana Fever, sports the Lilly logo on its jerseys and works with the company on health equity initiatives. The NBA’s Indiana Pacers organization is another health equity partner of the pharma.