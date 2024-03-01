Deerfield hires 'growth-oriented' exec to grow client relationships

Deerfield Agency has made another new hire, appointing the “growth-oriented” Eric Steckelman to lead its business development and marketing activities.

As executive vice president, business development, Steckelman will be responsible for “driving strategic growth opportunities and fostering impactful partnerships” for Deerfield—a life sciences marketing and communications company—and its clients. Frank Burrell, managing partner at Deerfield, discussed the thinking behind the appointment in a statement.

“With a proven track record in new business growth and development, along with expertise in assessing market trends and opportunities, we are confident that Eric will play a key role in deepening and expanding client relationships and broadening visibility for the agency,” Burrell said.

Steckelman’s résumé features spells at marketing communications companies including Draftfcb, now called FCB Global, and Evoke Giant alongside an early stint at Boehringer Ingelheim and a more recent 17 months at the contract service provider Syneos Health. Deerfield highlighted Steckelman’s role in “several successful product launches around the globe.”

Steckelman joined Deerfield from medication management company Medisafe, where he served as VP of business development. The appointment comes months after Jeff Kirsch left Deerfield to take up a post at IQVIA. Kirsch held the title of SVP, business development at Deerfield before he left to join the service provider in October.

The appointment continues a busy start to the year for agency hiring. In recent weeks, VML has named its creative health team, CG Life has hired agency veteran Chris Weber and WE Communications has lured Arun Divakaruni, Ph.D., away from Avant Healthcare.