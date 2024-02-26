CG Life hires agency veteran Chris Weber to help boost its biopharma clients’ businesses

Chris Weber is bringing his three decades of healthcare agency experience to CG Life as the firm’s new senior vice president of strategy.

In his new role, Weber will be responsible for the life sciences and healthcare agency’s strategic offering. He'll work in tandem with its biopharma clients to help grow their businesses.

“CG Life is at a very pivotal and exciting growth stage, and Chris’ addition to the team is instrumental in helping us forge strong partnerships with our biopharma and life science clients through enhanced strategic capabilities,” said David Ormesher, CEO of CG Life. “He is a true rock star with that intangible blend of experience, smarts, and leadership that is indispensable to entrepreneurial companies like CG Life. I’m thrilled to have him on board.”

Weber has seen a long career, having most recently been with Eversana Intouch as well as Merge and CorbettAccel Healthcare Group.

“I’m impressed with CG Life’s commitment to growing its capabilities to meet client needs, and I look forward to contributing to the agency's strategic offering, specifically in the complex biopharma arena,” Weber said in a release.

“This new role connects my passion and experience as a strategic leader with CG Life’s deep scientific acumen to bring business-building solutions to both current and new clients.”