Deerfield goes three for three with Triple Threat Communications buy

Fittingly enough, for its third acquisition in as many years, Deerfield Group has picked up Triple Threat Communications.

New Jersey-based TTC, which has been around for 20 years, offers strategy, creative and digital communications services to its partners in healthcare and life sciences. The independent outfit bills itself as “the unagency,” contrasting its approach to that of the “Big Six” major network ad agencies.

TTC’s roster comprises biopharmas of a range of sizes, including AstraZeneca, Sobi, PTC Therapeutics and more.

Deerfield didn’t disclose the financial terms of the acquisition, but noted in Wednesday’s announcement that the new addition will bring its headcount to more than 200. Tim Frank, owner and managing partner at TTC, will continue to lead the agency’s client business and will join Deerfield’s executive leadership team.

Both Frank and Deerfield CEO Frank Burrell labeled the deal as a significant growth move for their respective agencies.

“As the healthcare landscape grows more complex, our clients are looking for partners who bring both depth and agility—seasoned expertise paired with smart, scalable solutions,” Burrell said in a statement.

“With [TTC’s] strong track record of strategy, creative, and digital pharmaceutical marketing, we’re not only deepening our core capabilities but also expanding into new categories and forging relationships with a range of new clients in the U.S. and globally,” Burrell continued. “It’s a powerful next step in our continued evolution as the go-to partner for healthcare companies at every stage of their marketing and communications journey.”

The TTC purchase marks Deerfield’s third acquisition since 2022. That summer, the agency picked up Verge Scientific Communications, expanding its offerings to include corporate and brand marketing for precommercial healthcare clients.

Then, last June, Deerfield acquired Embedded, a provider of promotional healthcare services to a client list including AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Regeneron. With that deal, the agency united Embedded, Verge and Deerfield Agency under the overarching Deerfield Group brand.

Elsewhere, building on its newly expanded capabilities following the pair of acquisitions, Deerfield announced at the start of this year the launch of a growth initiative specifically targeting the West Coast, where many biopharma and health tech companies are based.