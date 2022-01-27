Lilly, BMS drugs join top TV ad spenders in December as Dupixent stays on top

Sanofi and Regeneron’s immunology blockbuster Dupixent ended the year nabbing the highest TV ad spend for December.

Spend over the festive month for the drug was up $3.3 million on November, helping it take the top spot for the month, while also taking the crown for the year with spend hitting $287.6 million for 2021, according to the real-time TV ad trackers at iSpot.tv.

Bristol Myers Squibb’s aging anticoagulant Eliquis, which didn't make November's list, shot up to the No. 2 spot last month, with the pharma spending $19 million. That marked the biggest spending increase of the month, given that it only shelled out $3.7 million in November.

Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk’s diabetes drug Rybelsus, which has consistently been in the podium spots in 2021, took third place, up three spots from November, with much of its TV spend coming from its “Waking Up: Possible” ad.

Most of the rest of our top 10 weren’t listed in November. That includes Bristol Myers’ multi-tasking oncology therapy Opdivo in fourth, with a huge $9.4 million spending jump from November, and Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s diabetes med Jardiance in fifth.

In sixth we do have a November holdover in Novo’s Ozempic, the injectable form of Rybelsus, though it dropped four spots, adding just $600,000 in extra TV spend on the month before.

Next is Johnson & Johnson’s Stelara in seventh, with spend up $3.2 million on November and its other immunology drug, Tremfya, in eighth, down one spot from November thanks to an almost-as-dramatic $2.7 million spending decline.

AbbVie’s plaque psoriasis drug Skyrizi saw the biggest drop in placement, though—down five places month-on-month, with spend $1.3 million less. In the final spot is Pfizer’s Ibrance, not listed in November, with much of its spend on its “Living in the Moment” ad.

Total spend for December 2021 hit $141 million for the top 10, but this was massively down on the $217 million that was spent in December 2020. Check out details and ads for the top 10 below.

1. Dupixent

Movement: No change

What is it? Regeneron and Sanofi IL-4/13 immunology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $25.8 million (up from $22.5 million in Nov.)

Number of spots: Six (three asthma, three eczema)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Heal Your Skin From Within” (est. $8.5 million)



2. Eliquis

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? Bristol Myers Squibb anticoagulant

Est. national TV ad spend: $19.0 million (up from $3.7 million in Nov.)

Number of spots: Four

Biggest-ticket ad: Around the Corner - Food Truck (est. $6.6 million)



3. Rybelsus

Movement: Up 3 spots

What is it? Novo Nordisk oral GLP-1 diabetes drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $17.1 million (up from $16.0 million in Nov.)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: Waking Up - Possible (est. $14.7 million)



4. Opdivo

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? Bristol Myers Squibb cancer immunotherapy

Est. national TV ad spend: $14.9 million (up from $5.5 million in Nov.)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: A Chance for More Sparks (est. $13.6 million)



5. Jardiance

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim diabetes drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $12.7 million (up from $8.5 million in Nov.)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: We’re On It (est. $12.7 million)



6. Ozempic

Movement: Down 4 spots

What is it? Novo Nordisk injectable GLP-1 diabetes drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $12.5 million (up from $11.9 million in Nov.)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: Pickleball (est. $12.5 million)



7. Stelara

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? Janssen’s IL-12 and IL-23 drug for Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis

Est. national TV ad spend: $11.2 million (up from $8.0 million in Nov.)

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: Enough - $5 Per Dose (est. $9.4 million)



8. Tremfya

Movement: Down 1 spot

What is it? Johnson & Johnson interleukin-23 plaque psoriasis drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $9.7 million (down from $12.4 million in Nov.)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: Emerge - $5 Per Dose (est. $6.7 million)

9. Skyrizi

Movement: Down 5 spots

What is it? AbbVie antibody targeting interleukin-23 for plaque psoriasis

Est. national TV ad spend: $9.3 million (down from $10.5 million in Nov.)

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: Day In the City (est. $5.3 million)

10. Ibrance

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? Pfizer CDK 4/6 inhibitor cancer drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $8.8 million (up from $8.5 million in Nov.)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “Living in the Moment” (est. $7.7 million)