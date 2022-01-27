Lilly, BMS drugs join top TV ad spenders in December as Dupixent stays on top

Sanofi and Regeneron’s immunology blockbuster Dupixent ended the year nabbing the highest TV ad spend for December.
Spend over the festive month for the drug was up $3.3 million on November, helping it take the top spot for the month, while also taking the crown for the year with spend hitting $287.6 million for 2021, according to the real-time TV ad trackers at iSpot.tv.
Bristol Myers Squibb’s aging anticoagulant Eliquis, which didn't make November's list, shot up to the No. 2 spot last month, with the pharma spending $19 million. That marked the biggest spending increase of the month, given that it only shelled out $3.7 million in November.
Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk’s diabetes drug Rybelsus, which has consistently been in the podium spots in 2021, took third place, up three spots from November, with much of its TV spend coming from its “Waking Up: Possible” ad.
Most of the rest of our top 10 weren’t listed in November. That includes Bristol Myers’ multi-tasking oncology therapy Opdivo in fourth, with a huge $9.4 million spending jump from November, and Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s diabetes med Jardiance in fifth.
In sixth we do have a November holdover in Novo’s Ozempic, the injectable form of Rybelsus, though it dropped four spots, adding just $600,000 in extra TV spend on the month before.
Next is Johnson & Johnson’s Stelara in seventh, with spend up $3.2 million on November and its other immunology drug, Tremfya, in eighth, down one spot from November thanks to an almost-as-dramatic $2.7 million spending decline.
AbbVie’s plaque psoriasis drug Skyrizi saw the biggest drop in placement, though—down five places month-on-month, with spend $1.3 million less. In the final spot is Pfizer’s Ibrance, not listed in November, with much of its spend on its “Living in the Moment” ad.
Total spend for December 2021 hit $141 million for the top 10, but this was massively down on the $217 million that was spent in December 2020. Check out details and ads for the top 10 below.
1. Dupixent
Movement: No change
What is it? Regeneron and Sanofi IL-4/13 immunology drug
Est. national TV ad spend: $25.8 million (up from $22.5 million in Nov.)
Number of spots: Six (three asthma, three eczema)
Biggest-ticket ad: “Heal Your Skin From Within” (est. $8.5 million)
2. Eliquis
Movement: Not listed last month
What is it? Bristol Myers Squibb anticoagulant
Est. national TV ad spend: $19.0 million (up from $3.7 million in Nov.)
Number of spots: Four
Biggest-ticket ad: Around the Corner - Food Truck (est. $6.6 million)
3. Rybelsus
Movement: Up 3 spots
What is it? Novo Nordisk oral GLP-1 diabetes drug
Est. national TV ad spend: $17.1 million (up from $16.0 million in Nov.)
Number of spots: Two
Biggest-ticket ad: Waking Up - Possible (est. $14.7 million)
4. Opdivo
Movement: Not listed last month
What is it? Bristol Myers Squibb cancer immunotherapy
Est. national TV ad spend: $14.9 million (up from $5.5 million in Nov.)
Number of spots: Two
Biggest-ticket ad: A Chance for More Sparks (est. $13.6 million)
5. Jardiance
Movement: Not listed last month
What is it? Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim diabetes drug
Est. national TV ad spend: $12.7 million (up from $8.5 million in Nov.)
Number of spots: Two
Biggest-ticket ad: We’re On It (est. $12.7 million)
6. Ozempic
Movement: Down 4 spots
What is it? Novo Nordisk injectable GLP-1 diabetes drug
Est. national TV ad spend: $12.5 million (up from $11.9 million in Nov.)
Number of spots: One
Biggest-ticket ad: Pickleball (est. $12.5 million)
7. Stelara
Movement: Not listed last month
What is it? Janssen’s IL-12 and IL-23 drug for Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis
Est. national TV ad spend: $11.2 million (up from $8.0 million in Nov.)
Number of spots: Three
Biggest-ticket ad: Enough - $5 Per Dose (est. $9.4 million)
8. Tremfya
Movement: Down 1 spot
What is it? Johnson & Johnson interleukin-23 plaque psoriasis drug
Est. national TV ad spend: $9.7 million (down from $12.4 million in Nov.)
Number of spots: Two
Biggest-ticket ad: Emerge - $5 Per Dose (est. $6.7 million)
9. Skyrizi
Movement: Down 5 spots
What is it? AbbVie antibody targeting interleukin-23 for plaque psoriasis
Est. national TV ad spend: $9.3 million (down from $10.5 million in Nov.)
Number of spots: Three
Biggest-ticket ad: Day In the City (est. $5.3 million)
10. Ibrance
Movement: Not listed last month
What is it? Pfizer CDK 4/6 inhibitor cancer drug
Est. national TV ad spend: $8.8 million (up from $8.5 million in Nov.)
Number of spots: Two
Biggest-ticket ad: “Living in the Moment” (est. $7.7 million)