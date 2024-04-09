CG Life adds Toolhouse to portfolio, snapping up digital agency to double in size

CG Life has found what it is looking for in Toolhouse, inking a deal to buy the digital agency for the tools to chisel out the next chapter in its story.

Seattle-based Toolhouse, which set up shop in 1995, has worked with companies such as Gilead Sciences and Novo Nordisk. CG Life singled out the company’s capabilities in data-driven insights and user-centric design in a statement to disclose the acquisition. David Ormesher, CEO of CG Life, sees those capabilities as a good fit for a time when brands need “nimble, omnichannel digital strategies” to thrive.

“We are addressing this need by combining Toolhouse’s broad digital expertise with CG Life’s deep understanding of scientific and medical content and audiences,” Ormesher said. “Together, through our expanded capabilities in strategy, insight, technology and creativity, we will enable leading pharma, biotech, and life sciences companies to build meaningful connections with patients and physicians.”

CG Life sees scientific and medical branding, marketing and communications as its strengths. By adding Toolhouse’s expertise to those strengths, CG Life said it will be able to support brands from preclinical through commercialization.

The takeover will double the size of CG Life. Toolhouse employs 60-plus people. Together, CG Life and Toolhouse have around 150 employees. CG Life has hired Toolhouse leaders Mike Wiebe, Kari Obrist and Kevin Stock as senior vice presidents of digital, client delivery and technology, respectively.

Neither party has disclosed the financial terms of the takeover.

Buying Toolhouse is a big early move in the tenure of Ormesher, who took over as CEO of CG Life late last year. Under Ormesher, CG Life has rebranded, hired Chris Weber as SVP of strategy, and now doubled in size through the Toolhouse takeover.