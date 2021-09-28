Bristol Myers Squibb previews new 'transformation' corporate brand campaign at annual global patients' event

Bristol Myers Squibb’s new corporate campaign celebrates transformation—of science, the pharma industry and patients’ lives. It’s the pharma’s first corporate campaign since BMS’ own transformation when it scooped up Celgene in a $74 billion buyout in 2019.

The campaign, called “The Touch That Transforms,” debuts next week on social media with a centerpiece video starring BMS’ own scientists.

The ad opens with a scientist at work and a transition to a patient, while a voice-over says: “We believe that a single touch has the power to transform—to help make every day better, fuller, happier, healthier. We are always working, proving that compassion and innovation work best hand-in-hand.”

BMS debuted the ad campaign Monday with employees and patients during the opening day of its seventh annual Global Patient Week. The work officially launches on social media and digital channels next week, with posts and ads targeted for specific therapy areas in oncology, cardiovascular, immunology and hematology.

The new campaign is the first since last year when Bristol-Myers Squibb rebranded as Bristol Myers Squibb sans hyphen in its name and gave its brand its first makeover in 30 years.

The “Touch” transformation campaign also speaks to BMS’ future.

“We don’t settle for small incremental advances,” Michelle Weese, executive vice president of corporate affairs, said. “We want to bring big leaps into how we think about science and how we think about our business.”

That business includes more than 50 compounds in development across more than 40 diseases and 20 first-in-class molecules, Weese said, adding “that’s the next generation of treatments coming up, and it really is how we change medicine for the future.”

The campaign was created by BMS’ internal marketing team working with agency Weber Shandwick.

“The ‘touch’ brings the humanity to the campaign and the ‘transformation’ is not only symbolic of what we’ve done in the past but also civilizes the innovation and the transformation we’re bringing about with an extensive strong pipeline going forward,” Weese said.