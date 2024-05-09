Bayer’s Midol unveils PeriodTalk campaign to ramp up conversations, education about menstruation

A survey recently conducted by Bayer’s Midol brand and the nonprofit Period. found that a significant portion of menstruating adults are under-educated about their periods and the symptom relief options available to them.

The partners are hoping to change that with a new campaign, “PeriodTalk with Midol,” which kicked off on Thursday—just as National Menstrual Health Awareness Month gets underway.

Through the campaign, Midol and Period. plan to open up candid conversations about periods and the menstrual cycle as a whole, while also providing information about the medications and other resources available to help treat period symptoms. In the case of the latter, the PeriodTalk campaign aims to provide an alternative to the common routes of either sitting out of daily activities due to period pain or “pushing through” the discomfort.

The campaign will also include a PeriodTalk roundtable discussion hosted by Charis Chambers, M.D., an OBGYN and social media personality known as “The Period Doctor,” and social media creator Victoria Garrick Browne, both of whom are Midol partners. The discussion, scheduled for Thursday in New York City, will see the pair talking openly about periods to both normalize the often-uncomfortable conversation topic and de-normalize the actual physical discomfort associated with periods.

“There continues to be a significant knowledge gap around the spectrum of symptoms and the physiological effects of the menstrual cycle phases,” Chambers said in the campaign’s launch announcement. “Understanding the diverse range of symptoms people may experience during their periods is crucial. I pledge to champion open discussions about period discomfort and provide effective solutions for support with my patients and I encourage all of my colleagues to do the same.”

Midol and Period.’s survey—which was conducted online in April and included a total of 271 U.S. adults who menstruate—found that only about 40% could name the four phases of the menstrual cycle. Meanwhile, half said they didn’t know what was happening when they first experienced period symptoms.

On the symptoms front, more than 85% of respondents said the effects of their periods had impacted their daily lives within the preceding three months. And while more than 40% said their symptoms had stopped them from fully engaging in their school, work or home lives, more than 70% at least “somewhat” agreed that they have to “push through” those symptoms rather than seeking relief.

“Societal pressures to just ‘push through discomfort’ have led to a lack of conversation and significant relief gaps—a perfect storm that has contributed to the normalization of discomfort during your menstrual cycle,” said Kana Schmidt, the North America marketing director for Bayer’s pain and cardio division. “Midol believes that Comfort is Power and is dedicated to helping people with periods seek comfort by sparking real conversation and normalizing talk about periods with the launch of the PeriodTalk with Midol campaign.”

Alongside the kickoff of the campaign Thursday, Bayer also spotlighted the recent launch of its first Midol-branded drug-free supplement offering: Peace Out PMS, which the company claims can help ease common period symptoms like bloating, breast tenderness and mild mood changes, thanks to its chasteberry extract—though its purported safety and effectiveness, like those of all other supplements, are not subject to FDA sign-off.