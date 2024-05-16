Baxter unveils plummy new branding for kidney care spinout Vantive

As it prepares to push its kidney care portfolio out of the nest, Baxter International isn’t branching out too widely with the new company’s branding materials.

After unveiling the spinoff’s name last summer, Baxter has now debuted Vantive’s styling. According to a Wednesday announcement, the logo will be cast in a plum shade of purple, which combines Baxter’s own blue coloring, signifying “stability and trustworthiness,” with “the energy and boldness of red.”

Within the logo, Vantive’s capital “V” is sliced into three parts, which Baxter said represents the company-to-be’s three main areas of innovative therapies, digital solutions and advanced services.

Baxter also shared Vantive’s official mission of “Extending Lives, Expanding Possibilities.” Once again, the branding seems to nod to that of its parent company: Baxter’s stated mission is to “Save and Sustain Lives.”

“With the reveal of our mission and logo, we have reached another critical milestone in our journey to establish Vantive. From our legacy as a pioneer in kidney care to our position as a market leader in chronic and acute therapies, we maintain a unique vantage point to help fulfill the pivotal needs of today’s clinicians and patients,” Chris Toth, who is the current president of the kidney care division and is slated to serve as Vantive’s CEO, said in the announcement.

Vantive will comprise Baxter’s decades-old renal care division—spanning dialysis machines, supplies and services, and organ-support hardware—which raked in around $4.4 billion in sales for all of 2023. Baxter originally announced the separation plan in early 2023.

The spinout was long-billed as a way to set up the kidney care portfolio as its own standalone, publicly traded company. More recently, however, Baxter has begun weighing the option of selling off the division: In an early March filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Baxter disclosed that it had recently been in discussions with “select private equity investors” potentially interested in acquiring Vantive.

Baxter added in the filing that either way, Vantive’s separation is expected to be completed in the second half of this year, giving itself more time than allotted when it originally forecasted the finalization to come by the end of July.

In this week’s announcement, the medtech giant confirmed that second-half timeline and stayed vague on the exact nature of the separation, noting that it will occur “via either a sale to a private equity investor or a spinoff into a publicly traded company.”