Amgen swings into golf sponsorship, rebadging ex-Horizon deals under its branding

Amgen is getting into golf. Having acquired a clutch of sporting sponsorships in the Horizon Therapeutics acquisition, the big biotech has decided to keep the marketing relationship with the Irish Open and other deals going under its own brand.

Dublin-headquartered Horizon, which was led by a man once described as “an avid golfer”, was a regular sponsor of sporting events, particularly golf in Ireland. In 2022, the company inked a six-year deal worth $15.5 million to be the title sponsor of the Irish Open. The deal was part of a roster of sponsorships that continued to grow even as Amgen worked to close its $27.8 billion takeover of the company.

Now, Amgen has confirmed the commitment to Irish golf will outlive Horizon. Starting next year, the formerly Horizon-sponsored tournament will be rebranded as the Amgen Irish Open.

The professional Irish golfers Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington, Séamus Power and Brendan Lawlor will become Amgen golf ambassadors, wearing the company’s logo while in competition, having previously served the same role for Horizon. Amgen is also retaining the partnership with the KPMG Women's Irish Open that Horizon formed earlier this year.

The continuation of the Horizon agreements marks a significant expansion of Amgen’s ties to sport. The big biotech became the title sponsor of the Tour of California in 2005 in a deal that caused controversy because of cyclists’ use of its medicines to enhance their performance. Amgen sponsored the event until it was put on a still-ongoing hiatus after the 2019 race.

In Ireland, Amgen sponsors hurling, soccer and camogie teams. The sponsorship reflects the biotech’s ties to Ireland, something it had in common with Horizon. Amgen set up a commercial presence in the European country in 1998 and went on to buy a manufacturing facility in 2011.