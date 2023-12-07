AbbVie’s domination of top drug ad spenders continues, with overall spending holding high

AbbVie has taken the leading two spots in November’s top drug ad-spenders list as the industry continues to pay large sums on commercials heading into the end of 2023.

The Illinois-based pharma giant claimed the top spot with its IL-23 immunology blockbuster drug Skyrizi, though the company's spending on this medicine was markedly down by $11 million month-over-month. AbbVie forked over $36.6 million for its Skyrizi ad last month, compared to $46.6 million in October.

The company did however reach deeper into its pockets for ads promoting JAK inhibitor Rinvoq, which came in second place. AbbVie spent $31.4 million on Rinvoq ads last month, up from $28.9 million the month before.

In its usual third spot for 2023 was Sanofi and Regeneron’s megablockbuster immunology franchise-in-a-drug Dupixent, with $21.3 million spent in October, though this was massively down from the $33.9 million the pharma pair spent in October.

Otsuka and Lundbeck’s bipolar and schizophrenia treatment Rexulti stayed in the same No. 4 spot it occupied in October, though spending on the med dipped by just under $1 million.

Meanwhile, Astellas’ menopause drug Veozah jumped three spots to fifth, as the Japanese pharma spent $4.5 million more in November.

Landing at number six was Bristol Myers Squibb’s new psoriasis therapy Sotyktu, up one spot, while Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s diabetes med Jardiance was down one spot to seventh place.

Takeda’s GI drug Entyvio, not placed last month and rarely in the top 10, came in at No. 8, while AbbVie’s bipolar and major depressive disorder drug Vraylar saw the biggest fall month-over-month, down four places to No. 9, with spend down $3.7 million.

Rounding off the top 10 was GSK’s new RSV vaccine Arexvy, slipping one spot from October.

Total spending on the top pharmaceutical drug ads in November was a healthy $201 million, down from $221.8 million in October, though that was one of the highest monthly totals of the year.

Both figures dwarf the $164.8 million spent in September and are massively up on the low $146.8 million spent across the top 10 in August and much higher than the $126.3 million figure from July.

Check out the top 10 November drug ad spenders, as complied for Fierce Pharma Marketing by real-time ad trackers at iSpot, below.

1. Skyrizi

Movement: No change

What is it? AbbVie’s IL-23 immunology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $36.6 million (down from $45.6 million in October)

Number of spots: Seven (three psoriasis, two Crohn’s disease, two psoriatic arthritis)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Sailing” (est. $14 million)

2. Rinvoq

Movement: Up one spot

What is it? AbbVie’s JAK inhibitor immunology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $31.4 million (up from $28.9 million in October)

Number of spots: Five (two arthritis, two UC, one eczema)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Mountains” (est. $12.4 million)

3. Dupixent

Movement: Down one spot

What is it? Sanofi and Regeneron’s immunology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $21.3 million (down from $33.9 million in October)

Number of spots: Four (six eczema, four asthma)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Du More: Kick Boxing” (est. $7.3 million)

4. Rexulti

Movement: No movement

What is it? Otsuka and Lundbeck’s bipolar and schizophrenia treatment

Est. national TV ad spend: $20.7 million (down from $21.6 million in October)

Number of spots: Three (two depression, one Alzheimer's)

Biggest-ticket ad: “How Much We Love Her” (est. $19.7 million)

5. Veozah

Movement: Up three spots

What is it? Astellas’ hot flashes in menopause drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $20 million (up from $15.5 million in October)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “This Is a Not Flash” (est. $20 million)

6. Sotyktu

Movement: Up one spot

What is it? Bristol Myers Squibb's psoriasis therapy

Est. national TV ad spend: $19.3 million (up from $15.6 million in October)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “She Found It” (est. $14.2 million)

7. Jardiance

Movement: Down one spot

What is it? Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s diabetes drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $13.2 million (down from $16.4 million in October)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “Musical: Bus” (est. $13.2 million)

8. Entyvio

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? Takeda’s GI drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $13.1 million (up from $9.3 in October)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Trucker” (est. $13.1 million)

9. Vraylar

Movement: Down four spot

What is it? AbbVie’s bipolar and major depressive disorder drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $13.1 million (down from $16.8 million in October)

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: “Stuck” (est. $7.2 million)

10. Arexvy

Movement: Down one spot

What is it? GSK’s RSV vaccine

Est. national TV ad spend: $12.3 million (down from $14.7 million in October)

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: “Camping Trip” (est. $6 million)