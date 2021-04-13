AbbVie encourages women to 'Talk Fibroids' online—especially with doctor visits down

AbbVie wants women to speak up—about their period problems, and specifically, fibroids. Its "Talk Fibroids" digital and social campaign has taken on even more importance during the pandemic with doctor visits put on hold.

The core of the campaign is a website where women can find information about the basics, like the difference between a normal period and an abnormal period that may be caused by fibroids, as well as research treatment options and support groups.

On social media, the #TalkFibroids hashtag and casual conversation about symptoms and signs help drive people to the site where users can go for more information, such as talking points for a doctor's visit, and even sign up to receive emails with more resources.

Fibroids are the most common form of non-cancerous tumors in the pelvis for women of reproductive age. It's estimated that 70% of Caucasian women and more than 80% of Black women will experience fibroids by the time they are 50, AbbVie says.

“It's very easy to pick up the phone and find someone else who has similar symptoms, which may make you understand that it's normal,” Charlotte Owens, M.D., medical director, general medicine at AbbVie, said. “We have to have a way to give people information so they can explore the most basic questions and even more sophisticated information about what to do if you believe that you may have this condition.”

The Talk Fibroids site has had nearly 30,000 visits and helped drive hundreds of visits to the company’s resource partners and patient advocacy groups, including the Fibroid Foundation, White Dress Project, Responsum for Fibroids and CARE About Fibroids.

The campaign has been active since 2019, but it's taken on more importance as women skipped doctor visits during the pandemic many turned to search for help online. AbbVie got an FDA nod last year to market its endometriosis drug Orilissa in conjunction with estradiol and norethindrone acetate in pill form under the brand name Oriahnn to address heavy menstrual bleeding from uterine fibroids in premenopausal women.

It's through the community where Owens hopes important connections can be made.

“We're really just hoping women find this as a way to have a safe and formative, robust, interact with their provider by giving them information at their fingertips, that they can use themselves have conversations with others about, and ultimately, live healthier, stronger lives," she said.