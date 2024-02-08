AbbVie's winning streak continues as Pfizer looks to boost flagging Paxlovid sales with extra DTC spend

It's a new year, but AbbVie's winning streak continues as its two leading immunology meds, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, secure the first and second spots, respectively, for the highest spending on pharma TV drug ads in January, according to real-time ad trackers iSpot.TV.

The third spot also goes to a familiar contender and arch-rival of AbbVie’s drugs, in the form of Sanofi and Regeneron’s megablockbuster immunology drug, Dupixent.

The top three perfectly mirror the podium places seen last year, but there is a big change for the fourth highest DTC spender. For January, this was Pfizer’s COVID drug Paxlovid, which had ad hoc appearances last year but was not listed in the top 10 in December.

That changed last month when Pfizer spent a meaty $22.7 million on its old DTC “If it’s Covid, Paxlovid,” up from the $6.7 million in December. This comes as the New York pharma giant is reducing its workforce and aiming to save billions in 2024 amid falling sales for its entire COVID franchise.

In the fifth position is another therapy we don’t often see in these top 10 lists in the form of AstraZeneca’s respiratory drug Breztri Aerosphere. The British Big Pharma spent $20.7 million last month on its DTC “Road Trip,” massively up on the $5.7 million it spent in December.

Bristol Myers Squibb’s new immunology drug Sotyktu, not listed in December, comes in sixth and was yet another drug to see a massive injection of DTC spend, with BMS handing over $20.4 million last month, up from just $7.2 million at the end of last year.

AbbVie makes its third appearance in the top 10 for January with its atypical antipsychotic Vraylar.

AbbVie, echoing Pfizer, AZ and BMS, also saw its spend jump month-over-month for its three Vraylar DTCs, hitting $20.3 million and enough to put it in seventh place. That’s thanks to a big boost with spending up from $7.8 million in December.

It’s a sense of déjà vu for GSK’s RSV vaccine, Arexvy, as, once again, the drug’s DTCs were not listed in the top 10 in December. However, GSK spent big, increasing from $5.1 million in December to $19.9 million last month—enough to secure the eighth position in a tight pack, moving up from fourth place.

In ninth we have Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s type 2 diabetes therapy Jardiance, a constant in these top 10 lists over the years.

Rouding off the top 10 is Pfizer’s rival RSV vaccine Abrysvo, down six spots month-over-month, despite Pfizer only spending $400,000 less over that period.

Overall spend across the top 10 pharma companies hit a massive $247.8 million in January, higher than any single month in 2023 and a strong way to start 2024.

Check out the full top 10 list below as given to Fierce Pharma Marketing by iSpot.TV.

1. Skyrizi

Movement: Up one spot

What is it? AbbVie’s immunology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $38.8 million (down from $39.7 million in December)

Number of spots: Eight (two Crohn’s, three psoriasis, three psoriatic arthritis)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Sailing” (est. $18.5 million)

2. Rinvoq

Movement: Down one spot

What is it? AbbVie’s JAK inhibitor immunology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $38.8 million (down from $39.8 million in December)

Number of spots: Four (one eczema, one arthritis, two UC/Crohn’s)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Just Okay: Hiker and Event Planner” (est. $17.1 million)

3. Dupixent

Movement: No change

What is it? Sanofi and Regeneron’s immunology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $30.7 million (up from $27.6 million in December)

Number of spots: Ten (six eczema, four asthma)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Du More: Kick Boxing” (est. $10.6 million)

4. Paxlovid

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? Pfizer’s COVID-19 drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $22.7 million (up from $6.7 million in December)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “If it’s Covid, Paxlovid” (est. $22.7 million)

5. Breztri Aerosphere

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? AstraZeneca’s respiratory therapy

Est. national TV ad spend: $20.7 million (up from $5.4 million in December)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Road Trip” (est. $20.7 million)

6. Sotyktu

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? Bristol Myers Squibb’s immunology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $20.4 million (up from $7.2 million in December)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “The Feeling of Finding Your Back” (est. $12.4 million)

7. Vraylar

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? AbbVie’s atypical antipsychotic

Est. national TV ad spend: $20.3 million (up from $7.8 million in December)

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: “Stuck” (est. $14.6 million)

8. Arexvy

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? GSK’s RSV vaccine

Est. national TV ad spend: $19.9 million (up from $5.1 million in December)

Number of spots: Five

Biggest-ticket ad: “RSV Protection” (est. $8.1 million)

9. Jardiance

Movement: Down two spots

What is it? Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s type 2 diabetes therapy

Est. national TV ad spend: $17.9 million (up from $13.3 million in December)

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: “Musical: Bus” (est. $12.4 million)

10. Abrysvo

Movement: Down six spots

What is it? Pfizer’s RSV vaccine

Est. national TV ad spend: $17.6 million (down from $18 million in December)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “579 Breaths” (est. $17.6 million)