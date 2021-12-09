Shanghai Pharma, Syntegon to build lab in China to advance continuous manufacturing tech

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has enlisted Syntegon Technology to build a laboratory for continuous manufacturing technology in China.

Financial details of the deal weren’t disclosed, nor was the size of the facility. Both companies said the project is part of an effort to use new manufacturing technology to reduce development cycles and costs.

The facility will be "dedicated to the promotion and application of the new technology in the field of innovative drugs and provide new ideas and accessible experimental platforms for the development of orphan drugs,” Hu Shengli, Syntegon’s managing director in China, said in a statement.

RELATED: Bayer teams with Syntegon to access new continuous manufacturing platform

The tie-up marks the second partnership by Syntegon in as many months. In early November, Bayer signed on with Syntegon for access to its continuous manufacturing process for oral solid dosage forms.

Syntegon's continuous manufacturing platform works by dosing, mixing and granulating sub-quantities of the desired product—called X-Keys—that continuously run through the manufacturing chain before being removed. Those X-Keys allow traceability of ingredients, an essential element for pharmaceutical production. Another appeal of the platform is that it doesn’t require technology transfer or scale-up, Syntegon says.