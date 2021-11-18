Bayer teams with Syntegon to access new continuous manufacturing platform

Bayer inked a deal with Syntegon Technology for access to a novel continuous manufacturing process for oral solid dosage forms.

The process uses fluid bed granulation, which yields granules with improved properties, Syntegon said. The company acquired Bosch Packaging Technology and rebranded in 2020. Bayer didn’t release financial terms of the deal.

Syntegon's continuous manufacturing platform works by dosing, mixing and granulating sub-quantities of the desired product—called X-Keys—that continuously run through the manufacturing chain before being removed. Those X-Keys allow traceability of ingredients, an essential element for pharmaceutical production. Another appeal of the platform is that it doesn’t require technology transfer or scale-up, Syntegon says.

The company says its platform provides precise dosing of active ingredients.

“We want our systems to enable higher quality assurance at lower development costs,” Uwe Harbauer, head of Syntegon’s pharma business unit, said in a statement. “In combination with higher flexibility in batch sizes and technology, this gives us a very positive outlook for the continuous future.”

RELATED: The top 20 pharma companies by 2020 revenue | 12. Bayer

Syntegon, which employs about 6,000 people globally at 30 sites located in 15 countries, reported total revenue of $1.46 billion for 2020.