Performance Cell picked up by private equity firm, rebrands as Cellipont Bioservices

Private equity firm Great Point Partners has bought Performance Cell Manufacturing, a cell manufacturing CDMO. The company is also getting a rebrand and will operate under the new name Cellipont Bioservices.

The San Diego-based CDMO, which has more than 15 years experience in small- to large-batch manufacturing of cell therapies, also announced that Deborah Wild has been named president and CEO, and Will James will serve as chief financial officer. Carolyn Wrightson, who has been with the CDMO for more than 15 years, will remain as chief operating officer.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

RELATED: Bionova aims to launch commercial manufacturing by 2021 with new biologics plant

The acquisition by Great Points, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, is just the latest in a number of investments in the CDMO arena by the group. The firm pumped $22 million into Bionova in 2019. The money was was used to with the construction of the CDMO’s 36,000-square-foot biologics facility in Fremont, California.

Great Points has also made investments in MaSTherCell, Cytovance Biologics and Tergus Pharma.