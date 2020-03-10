New CEO takes over as Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies expands 

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies has named a new CEO who is, in fact, an old hand at the company. He takes over as the Japanese CDMO is in the midst of an infrastructure expansion in the U.S.

Martin Meeson, currently president and chief operating officer of Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A becomes CEO April 1, taking over from Steve Bagshaw who will retire that position and become non-executive chairman, the company announced Monday.

RELATED: Fujifilm plans $20M U.S. facility for burgeoning interest in stem cell treatments

Webinar Use Serialization Data to Maximize Performance and Minimize Risks Wednesday, March 18 | 11am ET / 8am PT



Serialized products generate a wealth of data as they move through the supply chain. What if you could access and analyze this data to gain operational visibility and powerful business insight? It’s time to put your serialization investment to work for you. Register Now

Meeson has held a variety of positions with the company since starting at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB) in 2008. He was first director of finance, IT and supply chain for its UK site and then became senior VP of global finance in 2013, working from the North Carolina site. He took on his current role in 2015.

“Exciting times are ahead and the strength and energy of the people we have around us will continue to build our success as we move forward,” Meeson said in a statement.

The planned transition comes as the company is in the midst of $120 million in capital projects for gene therapy production. Last week, it began operation of its new $21 million human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) manufacturing facility. The 32,300-square-foot facility will provide capacity for FDB’s own regenerative products as well as operating as a CDMO for others working in the field.

RELATED: Fujifilm pays Biogen nearly $1B for Denmark biologics site

The company also recently started a $35 million expansion of its biomanufacturing facility at its College Station, Texas site to provide for late phase and commercial manufacturing of gene therapies and other advanced products. It already has an early-stage operation at the site.

The company in August also struck an $890 million, all-cash deal for a Biogen biologics production facility in Denmark with about 800 employees. The 90,000-L capacity facility in Hillerød is the fourth biologics manufacturing site for Tokyo-based FDB, a partnership between Fujifilm and Mitsubishi.