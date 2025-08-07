Indian API maker Garonit Pharma plans $46.1M antiseptic product plant in New York

Garonit Pharmaceutical, an India-based API maker, plans to build a $46.1 million production plant in New York to produce chlorhexidine gluconate, which is primarily used as an antiseptic and surgical disinfectant.

The company, which was founded in 1994, is receiving up to $3.8 million in grants from several state-run agencies for the project, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said in an Aug. 4 press release.

Construction of the 200,000-square-foot facility in New Windsor is expected to begin early next year and be completed in early 2027. The site will house production lines for liquid finished dosages and a R&D center focused on developing APIs and finished dosage forms.

When completed, the facility will employ about 100 new workers, according to the release.

“This world-class facility will produce essential antiseptic products used in surgical and hospital settings around the globe, further positioning our state as a leader in the life sciences sector,” Hochul said in the release. “With this investment, we are not only creating good-paying jobs but also reaffirming that New York is where innovation and opportunity meet.”

As part of the project, Garonit and SUNY Orange County Community College are developing specialized training programs for local residents interested in the high-skill positions.

“In designing our new manufacturing facility, we were thrilled to incorporate a dedicated technology research and development center in New Windsor, which will serve as a hub for formulating new FDA-regulated products,” Nitin Garg, a Garonit owner, said in the release.

Garonit’s announcement is just the latest in a flurry of manufacturing construction news as the Trump administration pushes the industry to reshore its production operations.

In late July, CDMO Simtra BioPharma Solutions announced that it had snapped up a 65-acre property, with more than 300,000 square feet of usable production space, as part of its plan to expand its existing fill-finish facility in Bloomington, Indiana.

Around the same time, device CDMO and healthcare packaging pro Sanner opened its new manufacturing facility in Greensboro, North Carolina, and Biogen said it would spend $2 billion to build out new production facilities and upgrade its existing campuses at Research Triangle Park in the state.