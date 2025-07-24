After M&A plays, CDMO Sanner cements North American presence with 1st US plant

Device CDMO and healthcare packaging pro Sanner is expanding its global presence with the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Greensboro, North Carolina. The plant marks the German company's first in the U.S.

The more than 60,000-square-foot Greensboro facility, which began initial operations in June, features GMP-certified clean rooms and is equipped to handle advanced auto injection molding and high-speed desiccant filling. The new site also includes 20,000 square feet of extra space for future expansions, the company said in a July 21 press release.

Sanner helps clients on a variety of project types covering drug-device combinations, diagnostics, connected health devices and pharmaceutical packaging.

Financials and potential hiring initiatives related to the project weren’t disclosed in the company's announcement. Sanner noted in its release that it currently employs more than 820 people around the world.

“This is more than just a new facility,” Christian Classen, Sanner’s chief sales officer, said in the release. “It’s a bold step forward in our global journey, reinforcing our long-term commitment to supporting our customers in North America with local production, cutting-edge technology, and world-class service.”

Although the new facility is a first for the company, Sanner has had a presence in the U.S. since acquiring the medtech CDMO Gilero in September. That acquisition followed Sanner’s purchase of another medtech company, Springboard Pro, in early 2024.

Sanner is hardly the only company jockeying for a piece of North Carolina's booming life sciences scene.

Eli Lilly and the CDMOs Fujifilm Biotechnologies and Thermo Fisher Scientific each have key facilities in the Tar Heel State, and Biogen just this week unveiled a $2 billion investment in North Carolina that will be used to build out new production facilities and chart upgrades to the company's existing campuses at Research Triangle Park.

Elsewhere, Amgen laid out a $1 billion investment to build a second drug substance plant in North Carolina in December, and Johnson & Johnson touted its own $2 billion expansion in the state back in October.

As for Sanner, the German company traces its roots back 134 years but didn't establish its dedicated medical device CDMO unit until 2019. Beyond the new U.S. site, the company also operates facilities Germany, France, Hungary and China.

Sanner has plans to build a second manufacturing facility in China, as well.