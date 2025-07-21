Biogen ups its ante in North Carolina, pledging $2B manufacturing investment

Since starting operations in North Carolina 30 years ago, Biogen has spent approximately $10 billion to bolster its manufacturing presence in the Tar Heel state.

But that’s not enough for the Massachusetts-based biotech, which says it will spend $2 billion more over the next three years, adding factories and upgrades at its two sprawling campuses in the Research Triangle Park (RTP).

The investment pledge comes as biopharma companies respond to tariff threats from President Donald Trump by touting manufacturing expansions in the U.S.

Biogen said the investment will fuel the advancement of its “late-stage clinical pipeline,” and will include expansion of its antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) capabilities and infrastructure. ASOs are snippets of RNA and DNA used in the development and production of gene therapies and cancer treatments.

The investment will further allow the company to establish multi-platform fill-finish capabilities and to “modernize” manufacturing technologies and controls through advanced automation and artificial intelligence, Biogen said.

“With this investment, we will modernize and expand our manufacturing capability to enable our pipeline and provide resilient patient supply, while continuing to support the skilled and dedicated community of life sciences talent in North Carolina,” Nicole Murphy, Biogen’s head of pharmaceutical operations and technology, said in a release.

Other companies that have revealed major investment plans in the U.S. in recent months include Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Gilead Sciences and Novartis.

As for Biogen, its investment boosts its presence in North Carolina, where its headcount includes 1,500, plus 400 contractors. Biogen says that it employs more people in the state than any other biotech.

It operates seven manufacturing facilities at its campuses in Durham and 15 miles away in Morrisville. An eighth plant is scheduled to come online later this year, Biogen said.