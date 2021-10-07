Samsung Biologics signs up to supply Enzolytics with COVID-19, HIV drugs

Enzolytics, a Texas-based maker of monoclonal antibody drugs, has inked a deal with Samsung Biologics to support and manufacture its investigational new drug treatments for HIV and COVID-19.

Financial terms of the deal with the South Korean CMO giant weren’t disclosed. Samsung will manufacture a stable cell line with support from its R&D facility in San Francisco, while related clinical trial materials will be produced at its sprawling facility in Incheon, South Korea.

Additionally, the two sides agreed to discuss future deals for Enzolytics’ pipeline of monoclonal antibodies that target forms of influenza, Ebola, smallpox and various herpes viruses.

“This partnership marks a pivotal milestone for Enzolytics to significantly advance the clinical development of our monoclonal antibodies and reduce time to the clinic,” Gaurav Chandra, chief operating officer of Enzolytics, said in a statement.

The deal comes close on the heels of news that the value Samsung’s CMO deal with Roche bolted 10 times higher than originally forecast, soaring from $35.3 million to $403.85 million.

Samsung, which reported the gains last week and signed a definitive agreement with Roche back in January, said global demand for COVID-19 vaccines accounted for about 65% of its total sales last year.