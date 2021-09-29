Samsung Biologics sees more than 10x growth in value of CMO deal with Roche

Samsung Biologics' contract manufacturing deal with Roche soared more than 10 times from its original contract value, jumping from $35.3 million to $403.85 million.

In an amended filing Tuesday, the South Korean CMO changed the value from a previous filing, Pulse reported. Monday, Samsung said the contract value was pegged at $212.85 million.

Samsung, which first entered into a long-term agreement with Roche back in 2013, inked a definitive agreement with Roche for contract manufacturing in January. The deal, spurred by the global demand for COVID-19 vaccines, quickly gained momentum and accounted for about 65% of Samsung's total sales last year.

The current deal with Roche remains in place until the end of 2024. Samsung has said it reaped more than $7 billion in orders from CMO customers this year.

RELATED: Samsung Biologics plots $2B 'super plant' as COVID-19 sends sales through the roof

Samsung, like many global pharmaceutical manufacturers, has been on a tear of plant construction and expansion mostly due to the pandemic. A little over a year ago, the company unveiled plans to build a $2 billion “super plant” at its Incheon, South Korea, complex that would dwarf the footprint of three of its other sites.

That site, known as Plant 4, is expected to open for partial GMP operations by the fourth quarter of 2022 and be fully GMP-ready in the latter half of 2023, the company stated in its July earnings report.