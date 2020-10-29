Catalent continues big push into cell and gene therapies with Belgian facility buyout

New Jersey CDMO Catalent has made waves the past couple years in the bustling cell and gene therapy space with a series of big acquisitions. After establishing a manufacturing foothold in Belgium as part of a $315 million deal earlier this year, Catalent is now picking up an adjacent site to add to its booming portfolio.

Catalent has acquired a 31,000-square-foot cell and gene therapy facility in Gosselies, Belgium, from Bone Therapeutics' Skeletal Cell Therapy Support SA subsidiary to add to its growing "center of excellence" in the area, it said Thursday.

Once the $14 million buyout closes in November, Catalent will continue to produce Bone's investigational cell therapy Allob on-site, and Catalent will add the employees there to its workforce. The facility houses quality control and development labs, warehouse space, grade C and B cleanrooms and "equipment as well as land for further development," Catalent said.

Catalent is currently building a 60,000-square-foot commercial production and fill-finish facility adjacent to the Bone site and will pair the two to create a cell therapy "center of excellence" in Gosselies by the end of 2021, the company said.

The newest acquisition adds to Catalent's growing presence in cell and gene therapy manufacturing, a notoriously expensive and time-consuming endeavor.

