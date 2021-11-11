Baxter CDMO arm to drop $100M to expand fill-finish plant in Germany

Baxter Biopharma Solutions, the CDMO arm of healthcare giant Baxter, will shell out $100 million to expand its fill-finish manufacturing facility in Germany.

The company plans to grow the footprint of the plant, located in Halle/Westfalen, and add new equipment focused on generating products with more stability and improved shelf life by using lyophilization, or freeze drying, capabilities. An aseptic syringe filling line will also be added as part of the project.

Construction is expected to start next year and be completed by 2024, the company said.

Baxter’s expansion plans fall in line with the industry stampede to build or expand manufacturing facilities in the wake of vaccine demand generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A year ago this month, Baxter Biopharma announced it would spend $50 million to expand its fill-finish manufacturing plant in Bloomington, Indiana. That project, which was expected to go online in 2022, added a 25,000-square-foot warehouse, a new filling line for flexible containers and a high-speed automated syringe fill line that can fill up to 600 units per minute.

“Baxter’s manufacturing site in Halle/Westfalen is one of the most advanced facilities in our global network and has seen significant growth over the last several years,” Marie Keeley, general manager of Baxter Biopharma, said in a statement about the most recent expansion. “By making this investment, we are building on recent expansion to help ensure this facility can serve our partners at the highest level now and well into the future.”