Baxter's CDMO arm will add 100 new positions in $50M fill-finish expansion of Indiana plant

In recent months, the contract manufacturing market has seen a wave of investment in the U.S. amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a call for "onshore" drug production. Now, Baxter's CDMO arm is stepping up to the plate with a finishing technology expansion at its Indiana site.

Baxter Biopharma Solutions, the CDMO arm of healthcare giant Baxter, will shell out $50 million to expand its fill-finish manufacturing plant in Bloomington, Indiana, that will eventually bring 100 new positions on board, the company said Tuesday.

The expansion will add a 25,000-square-foot warehouse; a new filling line for flexible plastic containers; a high-speed automated syringe fill line capable of filling up to 600 units per minute; and a new high-speed, automated visual inspection line, Baxter said.

Construction has already begun and is expected to be completed in 2021, Baxter said. The CDMO will then begin taking on contracts in 2022.

The Bloomington site handles clinical and commercial manufacturing for drugs from roughly 25 biopharma companies, Baxter said in a release.

