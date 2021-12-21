Amgen to spend $100M to build new vial filling line at Dublin site: report

Amgen will shell out $100 million to build a new vial filling line at its expansive Dublin manufacturing campus, creating 150 construction jobs, The Irish Times reports.

Work at the facility, located at Dun Laoghaire, has already begun and is expected to be fully completed by 2024.

“Since we acquired the manufacturing plant in Dun Laoghaire, we have now invested $900 million to expand and update our production facilities and to bring in new products and capabilities,” Paul Greene, vice president for regional manufacturing for Amgen, told the newspaper.

The 25-acre site currently includes a 37,000-square-meter aseptic manufacturing plant that specializes in formulation, aseptic drug production filling, lyophilisation, packaging and testing labs.

Amgen, which acquired the site from Pfizer for an undisclosed price in 2011, has added new production, warehousing and packaging facilities at the site since the purchase. It's the largest Amgen facility outside of North America.