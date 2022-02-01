Stevanato doubles down on pen injector technology, expanding into indications beyond diabetes

Stevanato is doubling down on Haselmeier’s Axis-D pen injector technology. Having originally licensed the delivery technology in diabetes, Stevanato has now bagged the rights to use it across a wide range of therapeutic areas.

Italy-based Stevanato secured an exclusive license to the Axis-D pen injector technology for use in the delivery of diabetes medicines in 2019, leading to the production of its Alina line of products. Such pens are mainly used in the delivery of insulin treatments, but, seeing a significant opportunity in drug delivery, Stevanato has decided to expand the pact to cover other therapeutic areas.

The revised deal positions Stevanato to offer the technology for use in the delivery of treatments for conditions including obesity, cardiovascular disease, gastrointestinal and neurological disorders, pain and arthritis.

Stevanato CEO Franco Moro set out the motivation for the deal in a statement, calling the expansion of the agreement “an important step in enhancing and growing the opportunities in our drug delivery systems portfolio as we broaden our capabilities in this key market.”

The Axis-D technology features in Stevanato’s Alina variable-dose and fixed-dose pen injectors. Stevanato is looking to Alina and other drug delivery technologies to move it up the product value chain and drive growth.

Last year, Stevanato raised $672 million through an IPO to support work toward that goal. Stevanato put its EZ-Fill line of ready-to-fill injectable products and the establishment of greenfield sites “with a strong focus on biologics and vaccines” toward the top of its priorities for the allocation of the money.